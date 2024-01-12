en English
Business

Stock Markets Rise Amid Mixed Bank Earnings and Surge in Oil Prices

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:24 am EST
On a recent Friday, stock markets exhibited a modest increase, even in the face of mixed results from major banks’ fourth-quarter earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a growth of 0.2%, the S&P 500 increased by 0.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose by 0.3%. Major banks including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo announced their earnings, with JPMorgan outperforming its counterparts. However, shares in Bank of America and Wells Fargo experienced a dip, mirroring investor apprehensions regarding potential hurdles ahead.

Oil Prices and Inflation

In other financial developments, oil prices saw a surge of over 2% in the wake of U.S. airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen. The Iran-backed group, known for targeting Red Sea shipping, responded with threats of retaliation. Brent futures were flirting with the $80 per barrel mark, while West Texas Intermediate futures were teetering just below $74. The Producer Price Index gave some respite to inflation concerns, revealing an unanticipated drop in prices. This signifies that inflation could potentially continue to soften.

Major Developments in Finance and Aviation

BlackRock, the world’s largest money manager, announced that its assets under management exceeded the $10 trillion mark in the fourth quarter of 2023. Additionally, BlackRock made a significant acquisition of infrastructure fund manager GIP, a deal worth $12.5 billion. Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines’ shares took a hit after the company reduced its 2024 earnings forecast, despite a fourth-quarter beat for revenue and profits. The airline reported earning $1.28 per share on a revenue of $13.66 billion.

Bank Earnings and Projections

JPMorgan Chase released its fourth-quarter results early on Friday, concluding a record year for the bank. CEO Jamie Dimon reiterated his view that inflation could prove to be more persistent than anticipated due to a variety of factors. These include government deficit spending, stimulus, increased green initiative spending, supply chain restructuring, military commitments, and healthcare costs.

Despite a challenging financial landscape, the resilience demonstrated by the stock market, coupled with the strategic moves of major players like BlackRock and JPMorgan, paints an intriguing picture of the financial world. As we move forward, it will be worth observing how these developments influence the broader economic climate.

Business Economy Stock Markets
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

