Business

Stock Market Update: Nifty Closes Below 21,750 Amid Mild Profit Booking

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:43 am EST
Stock Market Update: Nifty Closes Below 21,750 Amid Mild Profit Booking

In a recent stock market update, the Nifty 50 and Sensex ended lower on the last trading session of 2023, with mild profit booking observed in recent outperformers. The Nifty index ended 0.22% lower, while BPCL, State Bank of India, ONGC, Infosys, and Coal India emerged as top losers. Despite the slight dip on the last trading day, the Nifty and BSE Sensex have seen about 20% growth this year, setting them on course for their best month of 2023 with 8% gains.

Market Performance and Analysis

European shares also advanced on the anticipation of a softer monetary policy from major central banks next year. The Nifty 50 recorded a marginal dip on the last trading day of 2023 as some investors chose to reap benefits of the recent bull run. The index was down 0.16 percent to 21,744.00, with 1,749 shares rising, 1,448 falling, and 84 trading unchanged. Analysts anticipate that the Nifty may undergo some consolidation in the coming sessions in the range of 21,100-21,600 amid stock-specific actions.

Profit Booking Trend and Consistent Growth

Indian stock indices concluded 2023’s last active trading session marginally in the red due to profit booking and subdued global cues. Sensex and Nifty settled 0.2 per cent lower each on Friday. In 2023, Sensex and Nifty gained 18.19 per cent on a cumulative basis, and the market witnessed mild profit booking on the last trading day of the year. The strong inflow of funds from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) has also supported the stocks to march towards all-time highs, and the year has been strong for Initial Public Offerings with most companies making their debut on the exchanges with a sizable premium. Indian startups have raised USD 10 billion through IPOs so far this year, and the pipeline for future public listings remains robust over the next two years.

Expectations for 2024

Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, highlighted the sharp outperformance of the broader market and predicted a reversal of trend in 2024. Autos, construction, financials, and capital goods are expected to do well in 2024. The Nifty Mid Cap 100 opened flat with a negative bias, while the Small Cap 100 opened in green. Several stock shares saw fluctuations, with some going up and others trading lower. Asian stocks are set to snap their two-year losing streak, with investors buoyed by the expectation of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates next year.

Business Investments Stock Markets
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

