Business

Stock Market Tumbles Amid Economic Uncertainties; Tech Giants and Cryptocurrencies Suffer Losses

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:27 pm EST
Stock Market Tumbles Amid Economic Uncertainties; Tech Giants and Cryptocurrencies Suffer Losses

On Wednesday, the stock market experienced a downward trend, with the SPI 200 futures index indicating a drop by 0.25%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all saw declines after the release of the Federal Reserve’s meeting minutes, which failed to provide clarity on interest rate cuts amidst economic uncertainty. The tech sector suffered the brunt of the impact, with companies such as Tesla and Nvidia experiencing losses, while energy companies like Chevron and Exxon Mobil saw gains due to rising oil prices.

Market Fluctuations and Economic Uncertainty

Market fluctuations have been triggered by a combination of factors, including the anticipation of Federal Reserve policy, geopolitical tensions, and economic indicators. The Dow Jones Index fell over 0.7% or 285 points, the S&P 500 slipped about 0.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped nearly 1.2% after a bruising session for tech stocks. Despite recent corrections, the market is coming off a strong year, with major indices showing robust recovery from 2022.

Oil Prices Surge Amidst Global Tensions

Oil prices saw an increase, with WTI crude futures hitting US$73 per barrel. This rise was attributed to supply concerns from Libya, Middle East tensions, and lower-than-expected US production. Shares of oil and gas refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) advanced 3.6% after complications at a large oilfield in Libya added to concerns that tensions in the Middle East could affect global oil supply, helping drive crude oil futures 3.7% higher.

Cryptocurrency and Mining Sector Updates

Bitcoin and Ether experienced a downturn after a recent surge, with Bitcoin’s price movement influenced by the anticipation of a decision on a BTC ETF by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. In the mining sector, M3 Mining and Westgold Resources provided updates on their gold exploration and production, while Vertex Minerals released a positive Pre-Feasibility Study for its Reward Gold Mine. Additionally, Culpeo Minerals reported high-grade copper and gold findings at its La Florida Prospect, and Noronex revealed promising drilling results at the Humpback project, suggesting a significant extension of the mineralized horizon.

Business Economy Stock Markets
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

