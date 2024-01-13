Stock Market Resilience: Five Stocks to Watch in 2024

2023 was marked by a mixed financial landscape, with inflationary pressures and global uncertainties counterbalanced by significant highs in the stock markets. The importance of strategic asset allocation and long-term investment came to the fore. As the Reserve Bank of India held interest rates steady, the stability of home prices was noted, while small loans and credit card usage saw a surge. This led to action from the RBI to control demand, underscoring the essential need for responsible borrowing and comprehension of credit health impact. Through all this, the market’s unpredictability was a constant, emphasizing the necessity for long-term investment over market timing.

Rallying Resilience in Global Stock Markets

In the face of escalating inflationary pressures, global stock markets displayed remarkable resilience. The S&P 500 ended with a minor decline, the Nasdaq Composite held its own, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed a modest gain. This response was triggered by the latest consumer price index report, which surpassed expectations, igniting renewed inflationary fears.

Investors are navigating a complex landscape, balancing robust consumer data against potential Federal Reserve policy shifts. Attention is drawn to upcoming earnings reports from major banks, which are expected to provide crucial insight into the health of the corporate sector and the broader economic trajectory.

Wall Street Rising and Rate Cut Prospects

As Wall Street rises in the final trading before the upcoming inflation report, investors are increasingly confident about a March rate cut. The chances of such a cut now exceed 80%. The Federal Reserve closely follows the personal consumption-expenditures price index, which integrates CPI data, producer-price index data, and its own calculations.

The focus is now on the U.S. government’s latest monthly update on consumer-level inflation, with economists predicting a slight acceleration for December compared to November. The yield on the 10-year Treasury has already dropped, and major S&P 500 companies are set to begin reporting results for the last quarter of 2023.

Five Stocks Worth Considering

As the market continues its upward momentum, five specific stocks are drawing attention owing to their financial performance and growth prospects. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) exhibits an ascending base pattern nearing its buy point. The recent acquisition of VMware, according to the company’s CEO, is expected to aid in achieving a revenue target of $50 billion in fiscal 2024.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) shares are forming a flat base, with sales being boosted by generative AI. The company reported better-than-expected earnings for the fiscal second quarter. MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI), often compared to Amazon, has shown a strong earnings trend and reached near its flat-base buy point after a significant surge in stock value.

Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) shares have bounced back above their buy point and off the 10-week line, following the reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. Lastly, Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) reached a two-year high before a slight reversal, with several financial firms raising their price targets for the stock.