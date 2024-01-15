en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Stock Market Rally Finds Support in Fundamental Factors, Led by IT and RIL

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
Stock Market Rally Finds Support in Fundamental Factors, Led by IT and RIL

In a notable shift, the stock market rally, initially fueled by momentum, has found robust support from fundamental factors, according to V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. Vijayakumar underscored the recent surge in large-cap IT stocks, propelled by optimistic management commentary, as a signal of further gains in this previously underperforming segment. This was notably reflected in the IT index’s 5% leap on January 12, a surge attributed to expectations of continued strength, especially from companies such as HCL Tech and Wipro.

Breakout of Nifty Index and Role of RIL

The Nifty index has broken out from its consolidation range, suggesting a further upward trend. A key player in this rally is Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), which has seen substantial delivery-based buying following news about the commissioning of the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy project, slated for the second half of 2024. Vijayakumar posits that RIL, along with the large cap IT and banking sectors, will likely fuel the bullish market in the short-term.

Asian Shares Climb on China’s Interest Rate Decision

Meanwhile, Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities, noted that Asian shares climbed after China’s central bank unexpectedly maintained its key interest rate, and following Taiwan’s election. China’s decision to keep its medium-term policy rate at 2.50% came as a surprise given the pressure of a weakening currency. Jasani also mentioned that Nifty closed at a record high, continuing its winning streak for the fourth consecutive session on January 12, and suggested that on breaching the low of the previous week, a reversal could be possible. He provided potential support and resistance levels for Nifty in the near future.

Record-Breaking Rally

The benchmark equity indices hit record peaks, with the Sensex crossing the 73,000 milestone for the first time and the Nifty surging past the historic 22,000-mark, propelled by a sharp rally in IT stocks. The rally, primarily driven by momentum, is now receiving support from fundamentals. The IT index shot up by 5% on January 12 and is expected to remain firm since HCL Tech and Wipro have more room on the upside. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹340.05 crore on January 12. The market rally, backed by fundamentals, is also driven by news of the commissioning of the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy project by RIL.

0
Asia Business Stock Markets
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
15 mins ago
Global RF Transistor Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2032: Allied Market Research
The global RF Transistor market is poised for significant growth, according to a new report by Allied Market Research. The market, which was valued at $2.1 billion in 2022, is projected to reach $3.8 billion by 2032. This represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.17% from 2023 to 2032. The surge is largely
Global RF Transistor Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2032: Allied Market Research
Asian Financial Markets Respond to Political and Economic Developments
3 hours ago
Asian Financial Markets Respond to Political and Economic Developments
UAE Triumphs Over Hong Kong in AFC Asian Cup 2023 Opener
4 hours ago
UAE Triumphs Over Hong Kong in AFC Asian Cup 2023 Opener
Asia-Pacific Markets in Flux: Lai Ching-te's Win, China's Steady Rates, and Baidu's Stock Plummet
1 hour ago
Asia-Pacific Markets in Flux: Lai Ching-te's Win, China's Steady Rates, and Baidu's Stock Plummet
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Defiant Stand Against China's Unification Ambitions
1 hour ago
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Defiant Stand Against China's Unification Ambitions
Major Leadership Shuffles Reshape Asia's Real Estate Sector
2 hours ago
Major Leadership Shuffles Reshape Asia's Real Estate Sector
Latest Headlines
World News
Dora Wai to Assume Role as Secretary General of Legislative Council Secretariat
17 seconds
Dora Wai to Assume Role as Secretary General of Legislative Council Secretariat
Canada's Housing Debate Intensifies Amid Plans to Fast-Track Housing Projects
18 seconds
Canada's Housing Debate Intensifies Amid Plans to Fast-Track Housing Projects
Declining Support for Liberals: A Deep Dive into Canadian Politics
49 seconds
Declining Support for Liberals: A Deep Dive into Canadian Politics
Bucks Clinch Victory Over Kings in Thrilling Overtime Game
50 seconds
Bucks Clinch Victory Over Kings in Thrilling Overtime Game
Midi Libre's New Podcast 'Graine De Champions' Spotlights Occitanie Athletes Ahead of Paris Olympics
53 seconds
Midi Libre's New Podcast 'Graine De Champions' Spotlights Occitanie Athletes Ahead of Paris Olympics
Hobart Hurricanes Employees in Controversy Over Road Rule Violation Caught on Dashcam
57 seconds
Hobart Hurricanes Employees in Controversy Over Road Rule Violation Caught on Dashcam
Godwin Obaje Scores Double in Rangers' Convincing Victory Over Gombe United
1 min
Godwin Obaje Scores Double in Rangers' Convincing Victory Over Gombe United
Taiwanese Chip Magnate Calls for Vigilance Amid Potential Threat from China
1 min
Taiwanese Chip Magnate Calls for Vigilance Amid Potential Threat from China
Detroit Lions Break Playoff Drought with Victory over Rams
1 min
Detroit Lions Break Playoff Drought with Victory over Rams
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
13 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app