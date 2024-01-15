Stock Market Rally Finds Support in Fundamental Factors, Led by IT and RIL

In a notable shift, the stock market rally, initially fueled by momentum, has found robust support from fundamental factors, according to V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. Vijayakumar underscored the recent surge in large-cap IT stocks, propelled by optimistic management commentary, as a signal of further gains in this previously underperforming segment. This was notably reflected in the IT index’s 5% leap on January 12, a surge attributed to expectations of continued strength, especially from companies such as HCL Tech and Wipro.

Breakout of Nifty Index and Role of RIL

The Nifty index has broken out from its consolidation range, suggesting a further upward trend. A key player in this rally is Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), which has seen substantial delivery-based buying following news about the commissioning of the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy project, slated for the second half of 2024. Vijayakumar posits that RIL, along with the large cap IT and banking sectors, will likely fuel the bullish market in the short-term.

Asian Shares Climb on China’s Interest Rate Decision

Meanwhile, Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities, noted that Asian shares climbed after China’s central bank unexpectedly maintained its key interest rate, and following Taiwan’s election. China’s decision to keep its medium-term policy rate at 2.50% came as a surprise given the pressure of a weakening currency. Jasani also mentioned that Nifty closed at a record high, continuing its winning streak for the fourth consecutive session on January 12, and suggested that on breaching the low of the previous week, a reversal could be possible. He provided potential support and resistance levels for Nifty in the near future.

Record-Breaking Rally

