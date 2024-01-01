en English
Business

Stock Market Outlook: Potential Shakeup as 2024 Begins

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:35 am EST
As the New Year ushers in, investors around the globe are bracing for a potential stock market shakeup. The U.S. stock market concluded 2023 on an impressive note, but market watchers are wary of a potential January effect in reverse, where investors lock in gains, leading to a stock market hangover.

Overbought Conditions and Rising Investor Sentiment

The 14-day relative strength index on the S&P 500 has shot to its highest since 2020, signaling overbought conditions. Simultaneously, the American Association of Individual Investors weekly sentiment survey has witnessed a drastic shift from bearish to bullish sentiment. Furthermore, the Cboe Volatility Index has descended to its lowest level since the pre-COVID-19 era, causing some investors to worry.

Uncertainties Looming Over the Market

Concerns are brewing over the forthcoming U.S. inflation report and the potential for a selloff in bonds and stocks. S&P 500 companies are projected to see earnings growth of 11.7% in 2024, however, some investors are skeptical about whether companies can meet these expectations. Additionally, political and geopolitical factors, along with the Federal Reserve’s actions, are perched as potential threats to market stability.

Historical versus Recent Trends

The January Effect, a typical rise in stock prices seen in January, is being scrutinized through the lens of the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. Although historical strength has been observed in January, recent trends suggest the market has become more adept at adjusting for this once predictable pattern.

Strong Start for 2024

The stock market is off to a robust start in 2024, post the Nasdaq’s stellar performance in 20 years. A vigorous market rally has persisted since the end of October, with the major indexes on a nine-week win streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, for instance, rose by 0.8% in the last week’s stock market trading, while the S&P 500 index advanced by 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite by 0.1%. More impressively, the Nasdaq surged 43.4%, marking its best performance since 2003.

Global Stock Market Trading Resumes

January 1, 2024, is a holiday for most global stock markets, including those in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, with the exception of the Indian stock market. Trading will resume on January 2, 2024. In 2023, Wall Street’s three indices posted double-digit growth, and the Indian stock market saw a phenomenal rally with the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 gaining around 20%.

Business Investments Stock Markets
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

