en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Stock Market Opens Lower in 2024; Original Mickey Mouse Enters Public Domain

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:41 am EST
Stock Market Opens Lower in 2024; Original Mickey Mouse Enters Public Domain

Stock markets opened on a somber note on the first trading day of 2024, despite closing the previous year on a high. Major averages such as Nasdaq Composite, the S&P 500, and the Dow slipped in early trading, with the Nasdaq Composite leading the decline at 1.5%. The downturn was driven largely by tech stocks, including Apple, which faced downgrades due to concerns over iPhone demand. The looming December jobs report has investors on tenterhooks, as they await further information to assess the state of the labor market.

Market Outlook for 2024

Despite the shaky start, the market outlook for 2024 remains largely cautious, with predictions of a mild recession and a healthy economic slowdown. Investors are being advised to seek quality stocks, diversify across sectors and regions, and seize opportunities in fixed-income yields. The Federal Reserve’s December meeting indicated an end to interest rate tightening and potential rate cuts. However, uncertainty around the US election, with predictions of a Trump-Biden deadlock, or a decision heading to the House of Representatives, adds a layer of complexity to the landscape.

Global Performance

While the U.S. markets showed a decline, European stocks hit a two-year high. Germany’s DAX rose by over 1%, indicating a positive trajectory for European equities. In contrast, the scenario in Asia was less promising, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pac shares falling 0.6%. Key developments such as the final S&P global manufacturing PMI and 3-, 6-month bill auctions are expected to provide more direction to the markets globally.

Mickey Mouse Enters Public Domain

In a development outside the financial markets, January 1 marked the entry of the original version of Disney’s Mickey Mouse character into the public domain. The character, which first appeared in 1928’s ‘Steamboat Willie,’ was protected under copyright law for 95 years but is now available for broader use. However, Disney retains the rights over modern iterations of Mickey Mouse, which feature updates like gloves and oversized shoes. This event follows the expiration of the copyright for the original Winnie the Pooh in the previous year, which led to the creation of a horror film titled ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.’

0
Business Stock Markets United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Allbirds Inc: A Dive into Recent Trading, Future Projections, and Shareholder Composition

By Rizwan Shah

Canaan Inc ADR Experiences Significant Decline, Analysts Remain Optimistic

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Hungary's NAV Launches eÁFA: A New Era in Digital Tax Compliance

By BNN Correspondents

Unique Waterfront Property for Sale: No Sleeping Allowed

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Tharimmune Inc Witnesses Trading Surge: A Close Look at the Biotech Fi ...
@Business · 48 seconds
Tharimmune Inc Witnesses Trading Surge: A Close Look at the Biotech Fi ...
heart comment 0
Marathon Petroleum: A Promising Investment Despite Rising Stock Prices

By BNN Correspondents

Marathon Petroleum: A Promising Investment Despite Rising Stock Prices
Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc Announces Estimated NAV per Share

By BNN Correspondents

Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc Announces Estimated NAV per Share
Sigachi Industries’ Share Price Soars to 52-Week High on NSE

By Rafia Tasleem

Sigachi Industries' Share Price Soars to 52-Week High on NSE
Dutch Bros: A Promising Investment Opportunity in 2024

By Muhammad Jawad

Dutch Bros: A Promising Investment Opportunity in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Kenyatta Johnson Assumes Presidency of Philadelphia City Council Amid Controversies
10 seconds
Kenyatta Johnson Assumes Presidency of Philadelphia City Council Amid Controversies
NFL Week 18: Games of Chance and Destiny
1 min
NFL Week 18: Games of Chance and Destiny
Liverpool's 2024/25 Away Kit Design Leaked: A Glimpse into the Futuristic Football Fashion
1 min
Liverpool's 2024/25 Away Kit Design Leaked: A Glimpse into the Futuristic Football Fashion
Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immediate Action
2 mins
Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immediate Action
Peter Obi and Prof. Pat Utomi Visit Late Governor Akeredolu's Family
2 mins
Peter Obi and Prof. Pat Utomi Visit Late Governor Akeredolu's Family
Call to Strip Sir Tony Blair of Knighthood Over Controversial Partnerships
2 mins
Call to Strip Sir Tony Blair of Knighthood Over Controversial Partnerships
CEVR's Innovative Vision Technologies Win Gold at Asia Exhibition
2 mins
CEVR's Innovative Vision Technologies Win Gold at Asia Exhibition
Clemson's No.3 Passes Torch: TJ Parker Steps into Xavier Thomas's Shoes
3 mins
Clemson's No.3 Passes Torch: TJ Parker Steps into Xavier Thomas's Shoes
Spirit EMS Reports Decrease in Shelby County Emergency Calls; MEDIC EMS Joins Scott County Government
3 mins
Spirit EMS Reports Decrease in Shelby County Emergency Calls; MEDIC EMS Joins Scott County Government
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
7 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
17 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app