Stock Market Opens Lower in 2024; Original Mickey Mouse Enters Public Domain

Stock markets opened on a somber note on the first trading day of 2024, despite closing the previous year on a high. Major averages such as Nasdaq Composite, the S&P 500, and the Dow slipped in early trading, with the Nasdaq Composite leading the decline at 1.5%. The downturn was driven largely by tech stocks, including Apple, which faced downgrades due to concerns over iPhone demand. The looming December jobs report has investors on tenterhooks, as they await further information to assess the state of the labor market.

Market Outlook for 2024

Despite the shaky start, the market outlook for 2024 remains largely cautious, with predictions of a mild recession and a healthy economic slowdown. Investors are being advised to seek quality stocks, diversify across sectors and regions, and seize opportunities in fixed-income yields. The Federal Reserve’s December meeting indicated an end to interest rate tightening and potential rate cuts. However, uncertainty around the US election, with predictions of a Trump-Biden deadlock, or a decision heading to the House of Representatives, adds a layer of complexity to the landscape.

Global Performance

While the U.S. markets showed a decline, European stocks hit a two-year high. Germany’s DAX rose by over 1%, indicating a positive trajectory for European equities. In contrast, the scenario in Asia was less promising, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pac shares falling 0.6%. Key developments such as the final S&P global manufacturing PMI and 3-, 6-month bill auctions are expected to provide more direction to the markets globally.

Mickey Mouse Enters Public Domain

In a development outside the financial markets, January 1 marked the entry of the original version of Disney’s Mickey Mouse character into the public domain. The character, which first appeared in 1928’s ‘Steamboat Willie,’ was protected under copyright law for 95 years but is now available for broader use. However, Disney retains the rights over modern iterations of Mickey Mouse, which feature updates like gloves and oversized shoes. This event follows the expiration of the copyright for the original Winnie the Pooh in the previous year, which led to the creation of a horror film titled ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.’