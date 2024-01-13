en English
Economy

Stock Market in 2024: A Year of Cautious Optimism

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:20 am EST
Stock Market in 2024: A Year of Cautious Optimism

The dawn of 2024 has seen Wall Street strategists predict a cool-off in the stock market after a period of sustained growth. With an average year-end price target for the S&P 500 at 4,800, a mere 1% increase from current trading figures, the market’s feverish climb appears to be tempering. However, this does not necessarily indicate a bearish turn. Despite the deceleration, the market continues to exhibit the hallmarks of a bull run: a steady rise in stock prices, widespread investor optimism, and an overall expectation of impressive corporate earnings and economic growth.

2023: A Year of Unexpected Outperformance

Looking back, 2023 was a year that defied expectations. While many forecasted a recession and low GDP growth, the U.S. economy surprised naysayers with a robust performance. This unexpected outperformance was reflected in the equity market returns, with the S&P 500 delivering a total return of 26.3%, approaching an all-time high. The strength of the U.S. consumer and a robust GDP growth underscored the economy’s resilience, setting a positive precedent for 2024.

Global Market Prospects: A Focus on Vietnam

As we widen our lens to the global stock market, the spotlight falls on Vietnam. Its market is expected to thrive in 2024, driven by a host of positive economic factors including export growth, investment disbursement, a sound monetary policy, and optimistic GDP growth projections. Securities companies are bullish about the VN Index’s prospects, citing corporate profits, global influences, rising incomes, and policy-driven recovery as key drivers of growth.

Early Trends and Market Skepticism

The first week of 2024 saw a rebound for natural gas prices and a rise in small business optimism. However, the December Consumer Price Index report and the anticipated increase in the S&P 500 Q4 earnings expectations by 1% year on year, coupled with a 6.8% cut in the consensus estimate for Q4 since September 30, has marked a cautious start to the year. The market’s early trends are underscored by skepticism around the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts and the performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Specific stocks, such as Boeing, Walgreens Boots Alliance, and Intel, are also facing their unique challenges, adding to the general market uncertainty.

Despite these challenges, the market outlook for 2024 remains promising. The possibility of a market rally supporting small and mid-cap stocks, coupled with a solid year ahead for bonds, suggests the potential for continued growth. As we navigate the markets in 2024, it is essential to remember the importance of facts over feelings and to maintain a balanced approach to investing, considering both the ongoing economic strength and potential risks on the horizon.

Economy Investments Stock Markets
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

