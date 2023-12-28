en English
Business

Stock Market Hits New Highs: A Look at Today’s Record-breaking Performance

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:33 am EST
Stock Market Hits New Highs: A Look at Today’s Record-breaking Performance

The stock market has hit new heights, achieving a record close for the second consecutive session. Major indices, including the Sensex, Nifty, and NiftyBank, have all charted fresh highs. The Sensex peaked at 72,484 before settling at 72,410, marking a notable increase of 372 points. The Nifty made significant strides, surging by 124 points to reach 21,779, while the NiftyBank index climbed 226 points to finalize at 48,509.

A Robust Performance Across Indices

The Midcap index was not left in the dust, as it surged by 256 points to 45,815. The impressive performance of the Nifty index was fuelled by three major stocks: ITC, Reliance, and M&M. These stocks played a pivotal role in propelling the index’s advancement. This bullish trend reveals a robust performance in the stock market, reflecting a buoyant investor sentiment.

Optimism Fuels Market Exuberance

This increased investor confidence can be attributed to various factors. Among them is the optimism surrounding the Federal Reserve’s expected interest rate cuts in 2024. Some top firms predict as many as six cuts next year, fueling market exuberance. The S&P 500 is on the brink of a new all-time closing high, with US stocks witnessing a surge in the hopes of pushing the index above its January 2022 record close.

The Global Impact

On a global level, the US indexes held firm, even amidst disruptions to key shipping routes around the Suez Canal. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrials, and Nasdaq 100 all closed higher, with the Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 reaching record highs. The Indian rupee also strengthened, as far forward premiums rose to their highest in over two months on rising expectations of the U.S. Federal Reserve easing the monetary policy cycle.

In conclusion, the stock market’s recent achievements have been driven by a combination of factors. These include the anticipation of interest rate cuts, investor optimism, and robust performances from leading stocks. The result is a bullish trend that suggests a promising trajectory for the market.

Business India Stock Markets
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

