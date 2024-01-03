en English
Business

Stock Market Downturn: Tech Giants Hit and S&P 500’s Fall Signals Volatility

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
Stock Market Downturn: Tech Giants Hit and S&P 500's Fall Signals Volatility

The stock market opened the year on a somber note with a significant downturn, particularly impacting the S&P 500. A 0.6% decrease was observed, largely influenced by tech behemoths such as Apple and Nvidia. Apple’s decline was partly attributed to a downgrade by Barclays, ignited by slow iPhone sales in China, a development that did not come as a surprise as Nike had also reported poor sales in the region. Rumors about iPhone sales bans in China had been making the rounds, adding fuel to the fire.

Market Dynamics and Volatility

Prior to this, market volatility was primarily driven by performance optimization at the year-end. Volatility sellers dominated the scene, with trades relying significantly on the participation of major tech stocks. An evident volatility dispersion trade was observed, marked by divergent movements in the implied volatility (IV) of the leading stocks compared to the S&P 500. A significant buy imbalance in the concluding minutes of trading the day before helped cushion the market drop to some extent.

The Fall of S&P 500

The S&P 500’s fall below key levels indicates an intensification in volatility and a potential shift in market trend. Market dynamics could further deteriorate if upcoming economic data strengthens the dollar and propels a rise in interest rates. The equity sell-off could be further exacerbated due to the market’s misplaced expectations on rate cuts, which could be contradicted by positive economic indicators.

Interest Rate Trend and Nvidia’s Decline

A surge in the 10-year treasury rate, influenced by positive data from the JOLTS or ISM reports, could signal a shift in the interest rate trend. Meanwhile, Nvidia also faced a decline, potentially indicating the formation of a double or triple top pattern. Significant price levels should be closely monitored for further indications of market direction. Despite rising interest rates and inflation, S&P 500 companies reported 4.9% year over year earnings growth in the third quarter, with analysts expecting modest growth in the fourth quarter. However, with a 51.8% chance of a U.S. recession within the next 12 months, caution and vigilance are warranted.

Business Stock Markets United States
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

