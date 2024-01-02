en English
Business

Stock Market Downturn: Profit-Booking Activities and Red Sea Disruptions Stir Investor Caution

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:26 am EST
As the new year unfolds, the stock market finds itself on shaky ground, with the benchmark indices ending in red, alluding to a cautious mood among investors. The Sensex closed down by 379.46 points (0.53%) at 71,892.48, and the Nifty slipped by 76.10 points (0.35%) to 21,667. This downturn on the second trading day of the new year was largely driven by profit-booking activities and concerns over potential disruptions in the Red Sea that could impact global supply chains and freight costs.

Investor Caution Amid Market Uncertainties

Analysts pointed out the cautious undertones in the market, primarily due to expensive valuations and the anticipation of the Q3 earnings season. The impending announcements from industry giants such as TCS and Infosys are keeping investors on their toes. The Nifty Auto index, in particular, took a hit, falling nearly 1.3% following disappointing December sales data. Other sectors that faced the brunt included Nifty Bank, IT, Infra, FMCG, and PSU Bank. However, not all was grim as the Nifty Energy, Metal, and Pharma indices managed to carve out marginal gains.

The Rising Volatility Index and Overvalued Stocks

Financial experts have expressed concern over the chase for overvalued stocks, particularly in the midcap and smallcap segments. They have advised against it, noting the potential for high volatility in the near future. This warning is underscored by the rise in the volatility index VIX to 14.5. Moreover, given the rapid rise of the Nifty in the past two months, the experts suggest that it’s time for profit-booking.

Looking Ahead: FOMC Minutes and Rate Cuts

Investors and analysts are now looking ahead to the FOMC minutes, which are expected to shed light on potential rate cuts in 2024. Despite the current market tremors, the macro-outlook remains positive, and there is strong momentum in mid and small caps. However, private banks have shown a reversal trend, adding another layer of complexity to the market dynamics.

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

