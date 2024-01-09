en English
Business

Stock Market Closes Flat; Supreme Court Quashes Early Release of Bilkis Bano Case Convicts

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:44 am EST
Stock Market Closes Flat; Supreme Court Quashes Early Release of Bilkis Bano Case Convicts

In a day of turbulent trading, the Indian stock market saw early gains wiped out by last-minute selling, resulting in a flat close for both the Sensex and Nifty. The Nifty 50 ended the day at 21,544.85, down by 31.85 points, while the BSE Sensex closed at 71,386.21, a drop of 30.99 points. Despite this, all sectoral indices, barring banking and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), traded in the green. The auto index saw a 1% increase, and the real estate sector surged by 2.5%.

Supreme Court Overturns Early Release of Convicts

In a significant development, the Supreme Court quashed the early release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case. The apex court reversed the decision of the Gujarat government, stating that it ‘acted in complicity with the convicts.’ The court’s decision underscores the potential danger to societal peace and tranquility if the consequences of such grave convictions could be circumvented.

Markets and Economy

Meanwhile, the India VIX, a measure of market volatility, eased, and the NSE advance-decline ratio showed mixed results. Amidst concerns about global demand and Middle East conflict, oil prices dipped, trading near a six-month low. The Indian government introduced new reforms and revised the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) Regulations for pilots, prioritizing safety.

Corporate Highlights

In the corporate world, Bosch, a prominent diesel injection system manufacturer, was highlighted for its strong market performance. In another development, Jyoti CNC Automation announced the launch of its public issue on January 9, 2024.

On a positive note, para-archer Sheetal Devi was conferred the prestigious Arjuna Award by President Droupadi Murmu, highlighting the stories of struggle, ambition, and sheer human will in the sports sector.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

