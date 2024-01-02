en English
Business

Stock Futures Stable as New Year Begins Amid Modest Predictions for 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:07 am EST


As the curtain on 2023 falls and a new year dawns, stock futures stand unwavering, riding on the coattails of an impressive performance last year. The S&P 500, a barometer of the market’s health, witnessed a stellar rally, escalating by 24%. It savored a nine-week winning spree, the best since 2004. Technology behemoths like Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia were the torchbearers of the market surge.

Wall Street’s Modest Predictions for 2024

However, the Wall Street luminaries predict a more moderate stock return in 2024. They forecast an S&P 500 target that hovers just 2.3% above the closing level of the preceding year. The prospect of an economic slowdown and dwindling consumer spending, potential precursors to lower corporate earnings growth, are the source of these concerns.

Dutch Government Revokes ASML’s Export License to China

In a surprising move, the Dutch government has partially retracted ASML’s export license to China for certain semiconductor manufacturing systems. However, market analysts opine that this is unlikely to cast a significant shadow on ASML’s financial prospects for the coming year.

Manufacturing Activity in China and Singapore’s Economic Performance

Chinese manufacturing activity paints a contrasting picture, depending on the source of the data. According to a private survey, manufacturing activity in China demonstrated expansion in December. This stands in stark contrast to the country’s official statistics that signaled a contraction. On the other hand, Singapore’s economic performance brought good tidings. The island city-state reported a 2.8% year-on-year increase for the last quarter of 2023.

Major banks, advisers, and asset managers foresee a middle-of-the-road scenario for 2024. With interest rates set to take a bite, a benign economic slowdown, and central banks pivoting to easier policies, a late-year rebound is anticipated. Stocks and bonds are projected to post positive, albeit underwhelming, gains. As we stand at the threshold of a delicate year, strategists tread with caution. The US election, a crucial event, remains too close to call.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

