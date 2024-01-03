en English
Business

Stock Futures Remain Stable Amid Nasdaq Composite’s Downturn; Bloomin’ Brands Sees Notable Increase

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:04 pm EST
Stock Futures Remain Stable Amid Nasdaq Composite’s Downturn; Bloomin’ Brands Sees Notable Increase

In a recent episode of financial market activities, stock futures exhibited minimal alterations during overnight trading. This comes following a substantial decline in the Nasdaq Composite, a technology-focused index often regarded as an indicator for tech stocks. Despite the Nasdaq’s worst session since October, the immediate outlook for stock futures remained largely unaffected.

Nasdaq Composite’s Significant Downturn

The Nasdaq Composite experienced a drop of over 1.6%, marking its worst session since October. This dip was attributed to declines in major technology stocks such as Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta Platforms. Consequently, the S&P 500 fell 0.57%, and the Dow marginally rose by 0.07%. Investors took this opportunity to lock in profits following the substantial double-digit gains recorded by the three major averages in 2023.

Bloomin’ Brands Experiences a Notable Increase

Despite the gloom in the tech sector, Bloomin’ Brands, owner of Outback Steakhouse, saw its stock value increase by over 4%. This came after the announcement of the addition of two new board members, a strategic move in line with an agreement with Starboard Value, an activist investor group known for advocating changes in companies to enhance shareholder value. The stock futures were little changed in overnight trading, with the S&P 500 dipping by 0.6%, and the Dow finishing less than 0.1% higher.

Market Movements and Potential Impacts

Other major names in the tech industry, such as Apple and Nvidia, may also feel the impact of these market movements, although specific details about their stock performance in relation to the Nasdaq Composite’s downturn were not mentioned. Regardless, the current market conditions are reflective of strategic adjustments within the corporate and financial landscapes. With the market entering the primary season with a positive longer-term setup, traders, investors, and major corporations alike will be looking ahead to key jobs data and the latest Federal Reserve policy meeting minutes for further guidance.

Business Stock Markets United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

