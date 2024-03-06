Sprott Launches Unique Copper Miners ETF, Expanding Critical Materials Investment Suite

TORONTO, March 06, 2024 – Sprott Asset Management LP announced the launch of the Sprott Copper Miners ETF (Nasdaq: COPP), marking a significant addition to its portfolio of critical materials-focused ETFs. This unique ETF offers investors targeted exposure to large, mid-, and small-cap copper miners, vital for the global energy transition.

Addressing the Demand for Copper in Energy Transition

With global commitments to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, the demand for copper, a key component in electrification efforts, is skyrocketing. Copper's essential role in expanding power grids, building clean energy infrastructure, and manufacturing electric vehicles positions it as a critical material for the future. Sprott Asset Management's CEO, John Ciampaglia, highlighted the growing investor interest in copper due to its pivotal role in the energy transition and expressed enthusiasm about offering a focused investment opportunity through COPP.

Expanding Sprott's ETF Suite

COPP joins Sprott's suite of energy transition ETFs, including the Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (SETM), Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM), and others focusing on materials crucial for cleaner energy generation, transmission, and storage. This suite aims to provide investors with targeted investment options in the critical materials sector, supporting the global shift towards sustainable energy solutions.

Investment Strategy and Market Impact

The Nasdaq Sprott Copper MinersTM Index, which COPP aims to track, selects global securities within the copper industry, including producers, developers, and explorers. This strategy offers investors a chance to participate in the copper market's growth, driven by increasing demands for energy efficiency and electrification. As the only U.S.-listed ETF providing pure-play exposure to the copper mining sector, COPP represents a novel opportunity for investors looking to contribute to and benefit from the energy transition.

As the world advances towards cleaner energy solutions, investments in critical materials like copper are gaining importance. The launch of the Sprott Copper Miners ETF not only broadens investment options in this sector but also underscores the growing recognition of copper's role in achieving a sustainable future. With COPP, investors now have a unique avenue to support and gain from the transition to a more electrified and energy-efficient world.