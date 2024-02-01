Spring Wheat Contracts Show Resilience Despite Low Trading Volume

As the market closed for the day, the December MGEX contract for spring wheat noted a slight uptick in its closing price, ending the session at $7.29 3/4 per bushel. This slight increase was a recovery from the week's low of $7.22 per bushel. Despite the seeming positive trend, it's worth noting that the trading volume was unexpectedly low, with only 17 contracts traded on Thursday.

Declining Volume: A Market Trend?

This low trading volume marked the fifth consecutive session of declining volume. This trend is significant as it's the lowest volume the market has recorded in over two weeks. However, the market's resilience is evident as the trade remains above the January 19 contract low of $7.21 per bushel.

Anticipating Market Support

If the low of $7.21 per bushel were to be breached, there's an anticipation of potential psychological support at the $7 per bushel mark. This support is based on historical data from the continuous December contract, which indicates a long-term support at $6.82 1/2 per bushel.

Market Insights: USDA and Buenos Aires Grains Exchange Reports

Additional information from the USDA's weekly Export Sales report showed a decrease in wheat bookings, but within expectations. In a parallel development, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange reported that Argentina's 23/24 wheat harvest finished with a yield of 15.1 MMT. Further, the USDA's Ag Attache raised the projected 23/24 wheat export to 17.7 MMT for Ukraine, citing a large export program for the month of December.