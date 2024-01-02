en English
Business

S&P 500’s Remarkable Rally in 2023: A Precedent for 2024?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:21 am EST
In the year of 2023, the S&P 500 saw a noteworthy rally, delivering returns above 25%, including dividends, marking a significant recovery from the previous year’s nearly 20% decline. This performance has prompted questions about the potential for further stock market growth in 2024. But does history provide any insight?

Unraveling Historical Patterns

Historical data reveals that since 1926, the market has experienced annual returns above 25% on 27 occasions, indicating that such strong returns are not uncommon. Interestingly, 16 of these instances followed a year of positive returns, suggesting that a significant gain does not necessarily predict a downturn the subsequent year. On average, following a year with gains of 25% or more, the market has returned 10.2%, with the best and worst years showing a 44% gain and a 35% decline, respectively. These figures underscore the stock market’s volatility and unpredictable nature.

The Role of Tech Giants

A closer look at the performance of various tech stocks in 2023 reveals that Amazon, Apple, Google parent Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla all outperformed the S&P 500 index. Their potential for further gains is heightened due to their involvement in artificial intelligence. Large-cap technology companies such as Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Nvidia Corp., with a combined total market-cap exceeding $8 trillion, significantly influence the S&P 500 index’s performance, and consequently, the general health of the U.S. economy.

Looking Ahead: 2024 and Beyond

As we step into 2024, stock futures were lower on the first trading day of the year as interest rates rebounded and investors took some money off the table following a strong 2023. Wall Street strategists expect much lower returns for stocks in the new year, predicting the S&P 500 to end 2024 at 4,881, only about 2.3% above the previous year’s close. However, the historical trend leans towards a generally positive direction for long-term investors.

Investors are advised to remain invested, as the long-term trend of the stock market is upward, and withdrawing dividends instead of reinvesting them is generally seen as a mistake unless necessary for retirement funding. While there are no guarantees for 2024, historical patterns suggest that it could be another year of positive returns.

0
Business Investments Stock Markets
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

