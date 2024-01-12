en English
Business

S&P 500 Shows Resilience Amid Pandemic: A Testament to Long-Term Investment

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:59 am EST
In the face of a global pandemic, the resilience of the stock market, specifically the S&P 500, has been noteworthy. Despite the initial tremors caused by Covid-19 in December 2019, the market has shown an impressive recovery. An investment of $1,000 in the S&P 500 during that time would have grown to $1,299 by the end of last year, yielding an annualized return of 6.8% after inflation.

The Pandemic’s Impact & the Market’s Resilience

While the world grappled with the unprecedented upheaval caused by the pandemic, the S&P 500 nearly regained all the ground it lost after the pandemic’s peak in 2022. This was largely a result of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy, which significantly influenced the stock market’s recovery. Even as we stand in 2024, the market’s position remains strong, a testament to its resilience.

The Influence of Corporate Earnings & Fed Interest Rates

Corporate earnings growth and the Federal Reserve’s stance on interest rates have played a significant role in the stock market’s performance. These two factors, in concert with others, will likely determine the market’s trajectory in 2024.

Geopolitical Factors & the 2024 Presidential Election

The market’s volatility, the impact of geopolitical matters, and the upcoming 2024 presidential election could sway the market. However, amidst these uncertainties, the importance of maintaining a long-term investment perspective cannot be overemphasized. Despite the market’s ebb and flow, it continues to be a robust long-term investment option.

Yet, the market’s current resilience does not necessarily imply that it is the best time for new investments. The title ‘Stocks Are Forever. That Doesn’t Mean Now Is the Time to Buy’ suggests that while stocks invariably provide good returns over the long run, one must exercise caution and discretion in the current market conditions.

Business Investments Stock Markets
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

