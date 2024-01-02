en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Southwestern Energy Stock Analysis: Current Performance and Future Projections

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:11 pm EST
Southwestern Energy Stock Analysis: Current Performance and Future Projections

Southwestern Energy Stock: Current Performance and Forecast

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), a significant entity in the energy sector, has seen a considerable exchange in its stock trading with an impressive 3.09 million shares traded. The company’s beta, a measure of stock volatility in relation to the market, stands at 1.18. The current stock price hovers at $6.61 per share, marking a 16.34% drop from its 52-week high and a 30.86% rise from its 52-week low. With a market valuation of a staggering $7.29 billion, the company’s stock has shown significant fluctuations.

Year-to-Date Performance and Future Projections

Southwestern Energy Company’s stock has shown a year-to-date increase of 0.99%, despite a minor dip of -0.38% over the past five days. Remarkably, the stock has outperformed many of its industry peers over the past six months, with a 9.70% increase. However, an annual growth rate of -52.63% is lower than the industry average. Looking ahead, analysts have revised the fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates for the company. They forecast a -42.30% decline for the current quarter and a -19.40% fall for the next quarter.

Consensus Price Target and Earnings Growth

The current consensus price target for the stock stands at $8.32, indicating a potential upside of 20.55%. In terms of earnings growth, the past five years have seen a modest 0.38% increase. However, a decrease of -51.99% is expected in 2024, counterbalanced by a projected growth of 21.00% per year over the next five years. The company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected between February 21 and February 26.

Shareholder Information and Mutual Fund Inclusion

Institutional holders own a significant 89.70% of the shares, with Vanguard Group Inc and Blackrock Inc. being the predominant stakeholders. Notably, the company’s stock is a component of key mutual funds such as the iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, further solidifying its market presence.

0
Business Energy Stock Markets
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Vinted: The Rising Star of Europe's Second-Hand Fashion Industry

By BNN Correspondents

IonQ Inc's Stock Price Fluctuation: A Comprehensive Look

By BNN Correspondents

Geo Group Inc. Experiences Stock Price Dip: An In-depth Analysis

By Bijay Laxmi

Speqta AB's Extraordinary General Meeting: A Crucial Juncture for the Company's Future

By Waqas Arain

UK Government's Advanced Manufacturing Plan: A Beacon of Hope for Dome ...
@Business · 2 mins
UK Government's Advanced Manufacturing Plan: A Beacon of Hope for Dome ...
heart comment 0
NLRB Modifies its Approach to Evaluating Workplace Rules: An Analysis

By Quadri Adejumo

NLRB Modifies its Approach to Evaluating Workplace Rules: An Analysis
Significant Reduction in Fuel Prices Announced in South Africa

By Israel Ojoko

Significant Reduction in Fuel Prices Announced in South Africa
Ring Energy Inc Sees Noteworthy Trading Volume and Analyst Attention

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Ring Energy Inc Sees Noteworthy Trading Volume and Analyst Attention
Akso Health Group ADR Sees Surge in Trading Activity

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Akso Health Group ADR Sees Surge in Trading Activity
Latest Headlines
World News
Kaizer Chiefs Wrap Up First Half of the Season, Prepare for AFCON Break
1 min
Kaizer Chiefs Wrap Up First Half of the Season, Prepare for AFCON Break
How Celebrities Welcomed 2024: A Glimpse into New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 min
How Celebrities Welcomed 2024: A Glimpse into New Year's Eve Celebrations
LA to Vote on Charter Amendments for Improved Governance
1 min
LA to Vote on Charter Amendments for Improved Governance
Strategic Roster Reshaping Across Major Sports Leagues
1 min
Strategic Roster Reshaping Across Major Sports Leagues
Nelson Chamisa's New Year Gesture: A Signal of Reconciliation?
2 mins
Nelson Chamisa's New Year Gesture: A Signal of Reconciliation?
Celtic FC Triumphs Over St Mirren Amid Controversial Red Card Incident
2 mins
Celtic FC Triumphs Over St Mirren Amid Controversial Red Card Incident
North Bay's Year of Triumphs: Celebrating the Sports Achievements of 2023
3 mins
North Bay's Year of Triumphs: Celebrating the Sports Achievements of 2023
Rising Star Jordon Riley: A New Hope for New York Giants' Defense
3 mins
Rising Star Jordon Riley: A New Hope for New York Giants' Defense
Chief Kelly Bakken: Transforming Altoona Police Department's Culture
3 mins
Chief Kelly Bakken: Transforming Altoona Police Department's Culture
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app