Southwestern Energy Stock Analysis: Current Performance and Future Projections

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), a significant entity in the energy sector, has seen a considerable exchange in its stock trading with an impressive 3.09 million shares traded. The company’s beta, a measure of stock volatility in relation to the market, stands at 1.18. The current stock price hovers at $6.61 per share, marking a 16.34% drop from its 52-week high and a 30.86% rise from its 52-week low. With a market valuation of a staggering $7.29 billion, the company’s stock has shown significant fluctuations.

Year-to-Date Performance and Future Projections

Southwestern Energy Company’s stock has shown a year-to-date increase of 0.99%, despite a minor dip of -0.38% over the past five days. Remarkably, the stock has outperformed many of its industry peers over the past six months, with a 9.70% increase. However, an annual growth rate of -52.63% is lower than the industry average. Looking ahead, analysts have revised the fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates for the company. They forecast a -42.30% decline for the current quarter and a -19.40% fall for the next quarter.

Consensus Price Target and Earnings Growth

The current consensus price target for the stock stands at $8.32, indicating a potential upside of 20.55%. In terms of earnings growth, the past five years have seen a modest 0.38% increase. However, a decrease of -51.99% is expected in 2024, counterbalanced by a projected growth of 21.00% per year over the next five years. The company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected between February 21 and February 26.

Shareholder Information and Mutual Fund Inclusion

Institutional holders own a significant 89.70% of the shares, with Vanguard Group Inc and Blackrock Inc. being the predominant stakeholders. Notably, the company’s stock is a component of key mutual funds such as the iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, further solidifying its market presence.