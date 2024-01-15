South Pacific Stock Exchange Records Decrease in Trading Value but Rise in Market Capitalisation

In December, the South Pacific Stock Exchange (SPX) witnessed a 14 percent decrease in the value of shares traded, totaling $740,000 across 262 transactions involving 471,162 shares. Despite this drop in trading value, the market capitalization experienced an uptick from $3.26 billion in November to $3.34 billion in December.

Driving Factors

The increase in market capitalization is attributed to share price gains in three companies: Amalgamated Holdings Ltd (ATH), FijiCare Insurance Ltd (FIL), and Port Denarau Marina (PDM). Particularly noteworthy is ATH, which accounted for nearly 30% of the total market capitalization. The positive performance of these stocks led to a 2.83 percent increase in the SPX Total Return Index (STRI), which closed at 8,611.46.

December also witnessed the introduction of four new investors to the stock market. This brings the year-to-date total to 161 new investors, many of whom invested in Fijian Holdings Ltd and Kontiki Fund Ltd. This contrasts with November, which saw higher trading activity with 550,187 shares traded at a total value of $1.07 million.

Comparative Analysis

If we compare this with the U.S. stock market, which boasts a total value of roughly $46 trillion, the figures are staggering. The power of compounding is evident as the S&P 500 index fund can grow a $10,000 investment to over $500,000 in 50 years, generating an average annual return of 9%. Investing $500 a month in an S&P 500 index fund like the Vanguard 500 Fund could potentially lead to $1 million, with the returns weighted towards the end.

Looking forward, earnings in the SPX market are forecasted to grow by 15% annually, driven by gains of 4.7% in the Information Technology sector. The market has climbed 18% in the last year and has risen 1.6% over the last 7 days. As we enter 2024, investors continue to keep a keen eye on the market movements, and the potential wealth creation opportunities they present.