South Korea

South Korea’s Kospi Soars High on Back of Foreign Investments in Chipmakers

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:42 am EST
South Korea’s Kospi Soars High on Back of Foreign Investments in Chipmakers

In a promising turn of events, South Korea’s stock benchmark, the Kospi, is racing towards its highest closing level not witnessed since May 2022. This surge has been primarily driven by an influx of foreign investments into the country’s leading chipmakers, with Samsung Electronics Co. standing out as one of the key beneficiaries.

Revival of the Kospi

The Kospi, reflecting a robust performance particularly in the technology sector, experienced an uptick of as much as 0.7% on a recent trading day. This positive momentum is not a mere stroke of luck but instead, is largely attributed to the significant inflow of global funds into Korean equities. These foreign investments have bolstered the stock benchmark and set it on a promising upward trend.

Foreign Investments Skyrocket

In 2023, foreign investments in Korean equities totaled approximately $10.7 billion on a net basis. This marks the largest influx of foreign capital into the South Korean market since 2012, indicating the growing confidence of international investors in the country’s economic potential. The surge in foreign investments is not randomly dispersed across the market, but shows a distinct favor towards the technology sector, particularly chipmakers.

The Chipmaker Boom

The substantial investment in South Korea’s semiconductor industry is reflective of the increased global demand for chips. As the world grows increasingly digitized, the demand for these critical components is expected to rise, making them a lucrative investment. South Korea, being a key player in the global supply chain of semiconductors, is naturally reaping the benefits of this trend. The country’s leading chipmakers, Samsung Electronics Co. being a prime example, have seen their stocks soar, contributing significantly to the revival of the Kospi.

Stock Markets
