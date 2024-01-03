en English
Business

SoFi Technologies Stumbles; Analysts Downgrade amid Slower Growth Projections

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:58 am EST
Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) took a downward turn, dropping over 5% during early trading hours on a Wednesday in New York. This tumble was a direct response to a downgrade by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW) analysts, who shifted their rating from ‘Market Perform’ to ‘Underperform.’

Behind The Downgrade

The downgrade comes on the back of the stock’s recent meteoric rise of over 43% since the company’s third-quarter earnings report. This surge significantly outpaced the KFTX index’s 30% increase, leading to adjustments in the analysts’ estimates for SoFi, which now stand at odds with consensus figures. The KBW analysts project 2024 revenue and EBITDA for SoFi to be $2.3 billion and $493 million, respectively. These figures are approximately 10% and 17% lower than the Street’s expectations.

Slowing Growth and Lowered Expectations

The analysts attribute the lower projections to an expected slowdown in SoFi’s origination growth and technology revenues. Consequently, they have slashed their price target for SoFi Technologies to $6.50, a significant drop from the earlier target of $7.50. This implies a potential downside of roughly 33% from the stock’s current levels. The analysts have sounded a note of caution, saying that while SoFi could potentially achieve and maintain profitability in the fourth quarter of 2023 and into 2024, they foresee higher chances of downside risks. As a result, they have adopted a more conservative outlook on the stock.

Stock’s Performance

It’s worth noting that SoFi’s stock had already slipped over 3% on the first trading day of the new year, before this downgrade. The stock hit a four-month high last week, and despite the downgrade, it had more than doubled in value in 2023. However, with the downgrade, the average rating of 18 brokerages covering the stock is now ‘hold,’ with a median price target of $8.50. This scenario symbolizes the challenges and potential volatility that investors may have to brace for in the coming months.

Business Stock Markets United States
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

