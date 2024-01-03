en English
Business

Smartsheet Inc’s Stock Price Fluctuation and Market Forecast for 2024

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:38 pm EST
Smartsheet Inc's Stock Price Fluctuation and Market Forecast for 2024

On January 02, 2024, Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR), a key player in the Technology sector and Software – Application Industry, experienced a notable fluctuation in stock price. The stock opened at $47.10, marking a 2.53% decrease from the previous day’s trading. With a high of $47.28 and a low of $46.04, the stock eventually settled at $47.82 by market close.

Smartsheet Inc’s Growth and Financial Performance

In the last 52 weeks, SMAR’s stock price has oscillated between $34.78 and $52.81. Over the past five years, the company has shown significant growth with sales rising by 47.32% and an average annual earnings per share growth of 412.78%. Currently employing 3,191 individuals, Smartsheet Inc showcases a gross margin of +78.45%, an operating margin of -29.71%, and a pretax margin of -27.75%.

With $131.85 million outstanding shares and a float of $130.06 million, insider and institutional ownership stand at 4.55% and 87.58% respectively. The company’s latest quarterly report indicated earnings of $0.16 per share, beating the consensus estimate by $0.10. This report also revealed a return on equity of -19.55% and a return on investment of 50.0%. Market experts are forecasting earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with a projected 412.78% increase per share in the next fiscal year.

Insider Transactions and Volatility

Recent transactions have seen the CFO & Treasurer selling shares. While the company’s stock volatility was comparatively lower in the last 14 days than over the past 100 days, with historical volatilities standing at 29.22% and 35.13% respectively, these insider transactions have raised concerns. Over the past year, Smartsheet Inc. insiders sold a significant stake in the company, with the largest sale by Independent Director, James White, disposing of US$6.7m worth of shares. Although the insider ownership is high, the pattern of share sales is a potential warning sign.

Looking Forward

Smartsheet is one of the five mid-cap tech stocks expected to outperform in 2024, according to market analysts. The company, benefiting from an expanding customer base, currently has a market cap of 6.52 billion. Its shares returned 23% in the trailing 12-month period. The average rating for SMAR stock is ‘Buy,’ according to 15 analysts, with a 12-month stock price forecast of $52.67, indicating a potential increase of 17.57% from the latest price.

In conclusion, Smartsheet Inc’s recent performance and market predictions present an interesting portrait of a company on the rise. Despite potential warning signs from insider transactions, the company’s growth, financial performance, and positive market forecast position it as a key player to watch in the Technology sector and Software – Application Industry in 2024.

Business Stock Markets
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

