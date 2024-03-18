Smallcap Funds Shine with 64% Returns Amid Market Corrections, Experts Urge Caution

Despite recent market corrections that have seen investors pulling out of small-cap stocks due to concerns over high valuations, small-cap funds have demonstrated resilience, posting significant returns over the past year. Equity-focused small-cap funds, in particular, have seen only a moderate decline, prompting experts to advise a cautious approach moving forward.

Market Dynamics and Investor Response

Recent days have witnessed a notable exodus from small-cap stocks, triggered by investor apprehension over inflated valuations. However, this has not severely impacted the performance of equity-focused small-cap funds, which have registered a slight decline of up to six percent over the last week. Analysts, including Hrishikesh Palve of Anand Rathi Wealth, suggest that certain funds might experience temporary outflows due to weaker stress results but emphasize that the majority of small-cap and mid-cap stocks remain pricey relative to their business models and historical performance. This sentiment is echoed by Kotak Institutional Equities analysts, who highlight the cautious investing behavior of retail investors in light of recent corrections and regulatory advisories.

Gains Amidst Corrections

Despite the recent downturn, small-cap funds have continued to deliver positive returns on an annual basis. The Bandhan Small Cap Fund emerged as the top performer with over 64 percent returns in the past year, followed closely by Quant Small Cap Fund and Mahindra Manulife Smallcap Fund. This performance contrasts with the Nifty Smallcap 100 index's decline of over nine percent last month, underscoring the resilience of small-cap funds amidst market volatility. Additionally, liquidity stress test results shared by mutual fund houses, as per SEBI's directions, reveal varying capacities among leading funds to meet sudden market redemptions, with Nippon Small Cap Fund and HDFC Small Cap Fund indicating significant liquidation timeframes.

Expert Advice and Future Outlook

Analysts collectively recommend a 'wait-and-watch' strategy for investors eyeing midcap and smallcap stocks, given the current market volatility. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, suggests that investors consider buying large-cap stocks in select sectors on dips. This cautious stance is reflective of the broader market sentiment, with experts monitoring the potential for a market correction to realign with fundamentals over sentiment-driven investment. As the market navigates through these challenging times, the performance of small-cap funds remains a beacon for investors seeking growth, albeit with a prudent approach.