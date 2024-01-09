en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Slovenia

Slovenian Stock Market: A Day of Steady Resilience and High Trading Volumes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 10:58 am EST
Slovenian Stock Market: A Day of Steady Resilience and High Trading Volumes

In a day of trading at the Ljubljana Stock Exchange, the SBI TOP index, a measure of the performance of leading Slovenian blue-chip companies, saw a slight uptick of 0.21%. This fractional rise marked the third consecutive winning session for the index, underlining the steady resilience of Slovenia’s key businesses.

High Volume Trading with Cinkarna Celje

The spotlight was on Cinkarna Celje, a renowned chemical company. Despite a significant trading volume of EUR 359,200, the company’s shares remained unchanged. This stability in share price, even amidst high-volume trading, signals the market’s confidence in Cinkarna Celje’s performance.

Krka’s Shares Experience Growth

Another major player in the market was the pharmaceutical company, Krka. The firm’s shares experienced an increase of 0.45%, with trading volumes reaching EUR 313,560. This growth in Krka’s shares is reflective of the pharmaceutical industry’s critical role, especially in times of global health crises.

Overall Market Performance

Overall, the Ljubljana Stock Exchange saw a total turnover grow to EUR 1.97 million from the previous EUR 1.7 million. This financial update offers a snapshot of the day-to-day fluctuations within the Slovenian stock market, spotlighting the performance of major companies and the trajectory of their shares in the current trading environment.

0
Slovenia Stock Markets
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Slovenia

See more
6 hours ago
Winter Transfer Window: European Clubs in a Frenzy Over Potential Moves
As the winter chill descends upon the European shores, the football transfer market crackles with heated negotiations and strategic moves. The game’s giants and underdogs alike are vying for fresh talent, with their gazes locked onto their coveted targets across the continent. Real Madrid Eyes Everton’s Rising Star Among the swirling rumours, one name stands
Winter Transfer Window: European Clubs in a Frenzy Over Potential Moves
Successful Rescue Operation in Slovenia's Flooded Krizna Jama Cave
22 hours ago
Successful Rescue Operation in Slovenia's Flooded Krizna Jama Cave
Successful Rescue in Slovenia's Flooded Cave Highlights Risks and Preparedness
24 hours ago
Successful Rescue in Slovenia's Flooded Cave Highlights Risks and Preparedness
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
17 hours ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
17 hours ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
17 hours ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Latest Headlines
World News
Miracle Baby Arlo and the Triumph of Pediatric Cardiac Care at B.C. Children's Hospital
23 seconds
Miracle Baby Arlo and the Triumph of Pediatric Cardiac Care at B.C. Children's Hospital
Groundbreaking Study Reveals Unseen Role of Natural Killer Cells in Immune Memory
1 min
Groundbreaking Study Reveals Unseen Role of Natural Killer Cells in Immune Memory
The Emerging Importance of Nurse Practitioners in Healthcare
2 mins
The Emerging Importance of Nurse Practitioners in Healthcare
Putin Orders Nationalization of Defense Plant Amid Heating Failure
2 mins
Putin Orders Nationalization of Defense Plant Amid Heating Failure
Pharmaceutical Industry Leaders Discuss Challenges and Future with Islamabad's Health Officer
2 mins
Pharmaceutical Industry Leaders Discuss Challenges and Future with Islamabad's Health Officer
Odisha Government Considers Salary Hike for Community Health and Service Workers
2 mins
Odisha Government Considers Salary Hike for Community Health and Service Workers
Discovery's 'Big Little Brawlers': A Tale of Undersized Underdogs Chasing Dreams
3 mins
Discovery's 'Big Little Brawlers': A Tale of Undersized Underdogs Chasing Dreams
Sindh and Balochistan to Clash in Upcoming Softball Series: A Step Towards National Development
4 mins
Sindh and Balochistan to Clash in Upcoming Softball Series: A Step Towards National Development
BC Search and Rescue Leaders Pen Open Letter Alleging Misconduct within ECMR Ministry
4 mins
BC Search and Rescue Leaders Pen Open Letter Alleging Misconduct within ECMR Ministry
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
44 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
1 hour
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app