Skopje Stock Exchange's MBI-10 Index Rises, Super League Enterprise Inc Reports Promising Q4 2023

On January 18, the blue-chip MBI-10 index of the Skopje stock exchange noted a slight increase, closing at 6,282.78 points, showing a 0.2% rise since January 12 when it closed at 6,267.21 points. The trading turnover on the Macedonian Stock Exchange (MSE) has been on the rise, reaching 70.9 million denars, up from 57.2 million denars the previous week. This increase was observed despite the market being closed on January 8 and set to be closed on January 19 for public holidays.

Komercijalna Banka Fuels Trading Turnover

Komercijalna Banka significantly impacted the MSE's trading turnover with 1,996 shares traded in 116 transactions, amounting to 30.5 million denars. In contrast, the MSE's OMB bond index experienced a slight decrease, closing at 125.15 points on January 18, compared to 125.30 points on January 12.

Super League Enterprise Inc's Promising Progress

Super League Enterprise Inc reported robust progress in the fourth quarter of 2023, with increased momentum and enhanced operational efficiency. The company also achieved its largest ever contract during this period. Total sales for the company amounted to about 9.4 million, marking a 32% year over year increase. Total revenues during the year were approximately 25 million.

Super League Reaches Half a Billion Users

Super League has strengthened its position as a provider of immersive 3D experiences on popular platforms, attracting over half a billion users. In 2024, the company has set its sight on achieving profitability by shifting its focus to supporting brands in their sustained long-term strategies through their 3D Web operating system. Super League shares have seen a 14.3% gain in the past three months, outpacing the industry's 11.8% growth.