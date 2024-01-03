Six Stocks Placed Under F&O Ban by NSE as OI Exceeds MWPL

On Wednesday, January 3, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) placed six stocks under the Futures & Options (F&O) ban list as their open interest (OI) surpassed the 95% of the market wide position limit (MWPL). The stocks impacted include Balrampur Chini, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), Steel Authority of India (SAIL), and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL).

The Dynamics of the F&O Ban

The F&O ban is imposed when a stock’s total OI exceeds 95% of the MWPL, thereby barring traders from opening new positions in the stock subjected to the ban. However, the ban is lifted when the OI drops below 80%. This threshold is set to prevent excessive speculative activity in the derivatives market.

It’s noteworthy that while this ban has a direct impact on the individual stocks, traders dealing in index derivatives remain unaffected.

Stock-specific MWPL Percentages and OI Figures

Each of the six stocks showed varying MWPL percentages and OI figures. For instance, Balrampur Chini’s MWPL was at 93.7%, while Delta Corp’s stood at a staggering 117%, and SAIL’s was at 102%.

The fluctuation of these figures is closely monitored as a stock may be added to the ban list if its MWPL exceeds 80%, and can leave the ban list if its MWPL falls below 95% while it is on the list.

Impact on the Indian Benchmark Indices

The imposition of the F&O ban coincided with a decline in the Indian benchmark indices. On Tuesday, both the S&P BSE Sensex and the broader Nifty faced a decline due to selling pressure in IT and auto stocks. The Sensex closed down by 0.53%, while the Nifty ended lower by 0.35%.