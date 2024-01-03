Sirius XM Holdings Inc: A Look at the Numbers Amidst Recent Decline
Sirius XM Holdings Inc, a leading satellite radio service provider, experienced a 1.55% decline in its per share price, which currently stands at $5.41. The recent trade involving 2.59 million shares is indicative of the company’s market valuation of $20.75B. The current share price may be significantly below the company’s 52-week high of $7.95, yet it remains 38.63% above its 52-week low of $3.32.
Trading Volumes and Analyst Ratings
The average trading volumes for Sirius XM Holdings Inc over 10 days and 3 months are 11.37 million and 12.57 million respectively. With a beta of 1.10, the consensus analyst rating stands at a ‘Hold’ with a mean rating of 3.31. The recommendations for the company range from Sell to Buy.
Earnings and Revenue Forecast
Despite a 1.73% decline over a five-day period, the stock has managed to gain 10.76% over the past 30 days, and 18.53% over the past six months. The expected EPS for the current quarter is $0.08, and the revenue forecast stands at $2.3 billion. This suggests an expected increase of 0.60% for the current quarter and a 1.80% increase for the next quarter.
Growth Rate and Dividend Yield
Sirius XM Holdings Inc has demonstrated a higher annual growth rate compared to the industry average of -17.60%, despite expectations of a -0.22% decrease in earnings for 2024. The company’s earnings growth rate over the past five years stands at 16.85% and is projected to grow at 8.27% per year over the next five years. The company also offers a 1.84% dividend yield with a $0.10 annual dividend.
Share Holdings
Insiders hold 84.23% of the shares while institutional holdings stand at 12.55%. The top institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc and Blackrock Inc., holding 1.60% and 1.28% of the shares respectively. The leading mutual funds are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF, holding 1.71% and 0.66% of shares respectively.
The next earnings report is expected between January 31 and February 05, which will provide further insight into the company’s financial performance and future prospects.
