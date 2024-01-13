en English
Business

Singapore’s Middle Distillates Stockpiles Shrink to Five-Month Low Amid Surge in Jet Fuel Exports

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
Singapore’s Middle Distillates Stockpiles Shrink to Five-Month Low Amid Surge in Jet Fuel Exports

In a significant development, Singapore’s middle distillates reserves have diminished to a five-month low, driven primarily by a surge in jet fuel/kerosene exports. The latest statistics from Enterprise Singapore show a decline in inventory levels to 7.115 million barrels in the week of January 10, falling from 7.363 million barrels the week prior.

Jet Fuel/Kerosene Exports Surge

Jet fuel/kerosene exports witnessed a robust weekly gain of approximately 71%, a surge primarily driven by heightened demand in the Pacific region’s summer season and marked exports to the Netherlands after a hiatus of a month. This surge has more than compensated for the slump in gasoil/diesel exports, thereby leading to a reduction in overall middle distillates stockpiles.

Fall in Gasoil/Diesel Exports

Conversely, net exports for gasoil/diesel experienced a decrease of about 17%. The backwardated price structure—indicating higher prices for immediate delivery compared to future delivery—has incentivized sellers to sell off their inventories promptly, adding to the decline in stockpiles. However, gasoil imports from India remained steady, with exports witnessing an increase of around 31%, with Australia, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam being the main export destinations.

Singapore’s Exports to Northwest Europe Surge

The data also signals a significant increase in Singapore’s exports to northwest Europe, reaching a one-year high in November. This increase is largely due to the blending of kerosene into winter-specifications diesel. The closed east-west arbitrage, as indicated by the exchange of futures for swaps discount of approximately $30 per metric ton, illustrates a diminished economic incentive for sellers to the West.

Further, ship tracking data from Kpler suggests that additional imports from India and northeast Asia, including China, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam, are projected to land in Singapore in mid-January.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

