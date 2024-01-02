Significant Shifts in Stock Market: Winners, Losers, and Trends

Notable shifts in the stock market were witnessed on Tuesday as various companies encountered heavy trading or significant price changes. Among these, ASML Holding N.V. saw its stock price plummet by $27.90 to $729.02. The drop followed the Dutch government’s decision to impose export restrictions on specific semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China.

Baidu’s Acquisition Plans Cancelled

Baidu Inc. also faced a downturn, with its shares dropping by $3.60 to $115.49. The company announced the cancellation of its plans to acquire JOYY’s live-streaming business in China, causing a ripple effect on its stock prices.

Tesla’s Sales Surge, Prices Soar

On the other hand, Tesla Inc. experienced a rise of $1.45 to $249.93. The electric vehicle giant reported a nearly 20% increase in fourth-quarter vehicle sales, attributed largely to significant price reductions.

A Bright Day for Valaris Ltd.

Another winner in Tuesday’s market was Valaris Ltd., whose share price increased by 71 cents to $69.28. This boost came on the heels of the announcement of a multi-year contract with Petrobras for offshore drilling services in Brazil.

Legal Loss for Corcept Therapeutics Inc.

Meanwhile, Corcept Therapeutics Inc. faced a significant loss, with its shares dropping by $8.93 to $23.55. The company lost a patent litigation concerning its Cushing’s syndrome medication, Korlym, against its competitor, Teva.

A Withdrawn Proposal Impacts PNM Resources Inc.

Another casualty was PNM Resources Inc., which saw its share prices decrease by $2.39 to $39.21. This followed Iberdrola’s Avangrid unit’s decision to withdraw its intention to acquire the utility company.

Johnson & Johnson’s Dividend Declaration

On a more positive note, Johnson & Johnson saw their stock climb by $3 to $159.74 after announcing a first-quarter dividend of $1.19 per share.

Copper Prices Hit Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

Lastly, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. saw a dip in its share prices by 27 cents to $42.30. This was directly related to a drop in copper prices, which significantly impacted the mining company.