Significant Share Price Fluctuations Among Russian Developers on Moscow Exchange

The Moscow Exchange (MOEX), as of 16:30 MSK on January 3, 2024, reported considerable fluctuations in the share prices of various Russian development enterprises. These changes, indicating the dynamic state of the country’s financial market, are in relation to the previous trading day’s close.

Highlights of the Share Price Changes

Etalon Group, a prominent real estate company, saw a modest increase in its shares of 0.55%, settling at 83.68 rubles. Meanwhile, INGRAD, a rapidly growing residential real estate developer, experienced a slight decrease in its share value by 0.63%, with a price of 1890.00 rubles.

Another significant player, the LSR Group, witnessed a modest increase of 0.31% in its shares, which reached 652.00 rubles. PIK Group, a leader in the Russian residential real estate market, showed minimal change, decreasing by just 0.01%, and closing at 676.90 rubles.

The most notable surge was seen by Samolet Group, one of the largest and most dynamically developing companies in the Russian real estate market. Samolet’s shares witnessed the highest increase among the listed companies, with a 0.86% rise, culminating in a closing price of 3882.50 rubles.

The Russian Financial Landscape

These changes in share prices came as the Russian rouble weakened on Moscow’s first trading day of 2024. The rouble slid towards the 92 mark against the dollar, moving away from the one-month high reached at the end of last year. The Russian stock indexes were mixed, with the dollar-denominated RTS index down 0.6% and the rouble-based MOEX Russian index 0.7% higher.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.4% at $75.59 a barrel. The central bank announced measures to support the Russian currency, including selling 11.8 billion roubles of foreign currency a day and a significant increase in interest rates to 16% in the previous month. This move was part of the bank’s strategy to stabilize the financial market and support the weakening rouble.

