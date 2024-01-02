en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Sidus Space Inc: Stock Price Rollercoaster Amid Financial Challenges

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:53 pm EST
Sidus Space Inc: Stock Price Rollercoaster Amid Financial Challenges

The stock of Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ: SIDU), a prominent name in Aerospace & Defense, underwent a notable price swing on December 29, 2024. The day began with a trading price of $9.80, plummeted to $7.85, and then rebounded to a closing price of $11.50. This rollercoaster day of trading was a significant contrast to the previous day’s activity. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated widely, dipping to a low of $3.27, and soaring to a high of $148.00.

An Overview of Sidus Space Inc’s Performance

In the past five years, Sidus Space Inc has seen its sales skyrocket by 120.09% and has a workforce of 64. Despite this impressive sales growth, the company grapples with profitability issues, posting negative gross, operating, and pretax margins of -58.32, -165.14, and -176.05, respectively.

Insider ownership stands at a respectable 14.14%. A standout insider transaction involves the CEO acquiring 500,000 shares at a rate of $0.23 each on May 17. The latest quarterly earnings report fell slightly short of the earnings per share (EPS) consensus. The company reported an EPS of -$0.07, compared to the anticipated -$0.06.

Financial Stability Amid High Volatility

The current financial indicators hint at some stability for Sidus Space Inc. The company’s quick ratio is a moderate 0.92. However, it is experiencing high volatility, with a historical rate of 447.10% over the past 14 days, compared to 196.24% over the previous 100 days. The stock’s 50-day and 200-day moving averages sit at $7.03 and $19.60, respectively.

The company’s market capitalization is $713.35 million, with sales totaling 7,290 K and a net income of -12,840 K. The last quarter saw the company turn a profit of 990 K, a decrease from the previous quarter’s sales of -4,080 K.

What Lies Ahead for Sidus Space Inc?

While Sidus Space Inc’s stock has fallen by -92.70% over the last 12 months, InvestorsObserver’s proprietary ranking system scores it 29 out of 100. The company also saw a drop of -15.44% on Tuesday, Jan 2, while the S&P 500 fell by -0.65%. The stock lost -$46.84 per share in the last 12 months.

With its role as a space-as-a-service company, Sidus Space Inc remains a critical player in satellite manufacturing and data collection. Its broad range of services caters to commercial space, aerospace, defense, underwater marine, and other commercial and government customers. Despite the hurdles, the future of Sidus Space Inc remains a topic of keen interest to investors and analysts alike.

0
Business Stock Markets
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Afghanistan's Exports Rise to Nearly $2 Billion Amid Challenges

By Saboor Bayat

Ambrosia: MannCave Distilling's Unique Liquor Innovation Stirs Regulatory Challenge

By Bijay Laxmi

Thai Insurance Sector Predicts Growth Amid Lower Interest Rates

By BNN Correspondents

Okawville Times and Nashville News Merge to Form The Washington County News

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Harmony Biosciences Stock Plummets Amid Downgrade and Future Uncertain ...
@Business · 3 mins
Harmony Biosciences Stock Plummets Amid Downgrade and Future Uncertain ...
heart comment 0
Thailand’s Steel and ICE Industries Face Stagnation, says FTI

By BNN Correspondents

Thailand's Steel and ICE Industries Face Stagnation, says FTI
US Dollar Resurgence, Gold’s Bullish Trend, and Bitcoin’s Surge Shape Market Dynamics

By BNN Correspondents

US Dollar Resurgence, Gold's Bullish Trend, and Bitcoin's Surge Shape Market Dynamics
Wipro Stock Hits 52-Week High, Shows Bullish Signs for 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

Wipro Stock Hits 52-Week High, Shows Bullish Signs for 2024
Los Angeles County Rolls Out $68.6M Rent Relief Program Amid Pandemic

By Nitish Verma

Los Angeles County Rolls Out $68.6M Rent Relief Program Amid Pandemic
Latest Headlines
World News
Rhode Island's Legislative Session 2024: Focus on Gun Safety, Affordable Housing, and More
1 min
Rhode Island's Legislative Session 2024: Focus on Gun Safety, Affordable Housing, and More
Character Strength Debates Heat Up Among Street Fighter 6 Community as Capcom Cup X Nears
2 mins
Character Strength Debates Heat Up Among Street Fighter 6 Community as Capcom Cup X Nears
Navigating the Political Labyrinth: NZ Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's 2024 Prospects
2 mins
Navigating the Political Labyrinth: NZ Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's 2024 Prospects
Stabbing Incident at Meadowhall Shopping Centre in Sheffield: Two Men Hospitalized
2 mins
Stabbing Incident at Meadowhall Shopping Centre in Sheffield: Two Men Hospitalized
Clemson Legend's Son, Jaden Kinard, Enters Transfer Portal
2 mins
Clemson Legend's Son, Jaden Kinard, Enters Transfer Portal
The Genetic Intersection of Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Psychiatric Disorders: A New Perspective
2 mins
The Genetic Intersection of Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Psychiatric Disorders: A New Perspective
2024 College Football Championship: Michigan vs. Washington Showdown
3 mins
2024 College Football Championship: Michigan vs. Washington Showdown
Mitchell Starc's Mastery and Warner's Farewell: A Day of Cricket Highlights
3 mins
Mitchell Starc's Mastery and Warner's Farewell: A Day of Cricket Highlights
Tarpeyo Secures Approval as a Game-Changer in the Treatment of IgAN
3 mins
Tarpeyo Secures Approval as a Game-Changer in the Treatment of IgAN
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
19 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app