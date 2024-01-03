Shoals Technologies Group Experiences Stock Price Dip Amidst Volatility

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS), a prominent player in the Technology sector, saw a dip in its stock price, starting the trading session on January 2, 2024, at $15.25, and closing at $15.54 after experiencing volatility throughout the day. The company’s stock price has seen a significant range over the past 52 weeks, fluctuating between $12.11 and $30.10.

A Look at Shoals Technologies’ Performance

Over the last half-decade, the company has witnessed a 33.89% increase in sales and an average annual earnings per share growth of 78.73%. With a workforce of 835, the company’s productivity metrics such as gross margin, operating margin, and pretax margin are worth noting. The insider and institutional ownerships stand at 3.54% and 112.11% respectively, with recent insider transactions involving the sale of shares by high-ranking executives.

Shoals Technologies’ Financial Health

The company’s financial health appears stable with a quick ratio of 1.82 and a price to sales ratio of 5.69. Analysts have positive projections for the company’s earnings per share in the next fiscal year and anticipate a growth of 36.80% over the next five years. The stock’s volatility and moving averages suggest potential resistance and support levels for investors to consider. SHLS boasts a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, with sales totaling 326,940 K and income of 127,610 K in the latest quarter.

An Overview of Shoals Technologies

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. provides electrical balance of system solutions for solar energy projects. Its EBOS components include cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes. The company was founded by Dean Solon in November 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, TN.

In 2022, SHLS’s revenue was $326.94 million, an increase of 53.34% compared to the previous year’s $213.21 million. Earnings were $127.61 million, an increase of 5334.88%. According to 15 analysts, the average rating for SHLS stock is ‘Buy.’ The 12-month stock price forecast is $27.33, which is an increase of 87.32% from the latest price.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. NASDAQ: SHLS is an electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions provider for the solar, energy storage, and electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure industry. The company raised $1 billion in an IPO on January 27th, 2021.