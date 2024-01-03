en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Shoals Technologies Group Experiences Stock Price Dip Amidst Volatility

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:49 pm EST
Shoals Technologies Group Experiences Stock Price Dip Amidst Volatility

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS), a prominent player in the Technology sector, saw a dip in its stock price, starting the trading session on January 2, 2024, at $15.25, and closing at $15.54 after experiencing volatility throughout the day. The company’s stock price has seen a significant range over the past 52 weeks, fluctuating between $12.11 and $30.10.

A Look at Shoals Technologies’ Performance

Over the last half-decade, the company has witnessed a 33.89% increase in sales and an average annual earnings per share growth of 78.73%. With a workforce of 835, the company’s productivity metrics such as gross margin, operating margin, and pretax margin are worth noting. The insider and institutional ownerships stand at 3.54% and 112.11% respectively, with recent insider transactions involving the sale of shares by high-ranking executives.

Shoals Technologies’ Financial Health

The company’s financial health appears stable with a quick ratio of 1.82 and a price to sales ratio of 5.69. Analysts have positive projections for the company’s earnings per share in the next fiscal year and anticipate a growth of 36.80% over the next five years. The stock’s volatility and moving averages suggest potential resistance and support levels for investors to consider. SHLS boasts a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, with sales totaling 326,940 K and income of 127,610 K in the latest quarter.

An Overview of Shoals Technologies

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. provides electrical balance of system solutions for solar energy projects. Its EBOS components include cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes. The company was founded by Dean Solon in November 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, TN.

In 2022, SHLS’s revenue was $326.94 million, an increase of 53.34% compared to the previous year’s $213.21 million. Earnings were $127.61 million, an increase of 5334.88%. According to 15 analysts, the average rating for SHLS stock is ‘Buy.’ The 12-month stock price forecast is $27.33, which is an increase of 87.32% from the latest price.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. NASDAQ: SHLS is an electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions provider for the solar, energy storage, and electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure industry. The company raised $1 billion in an IPO on January 27th, 2021.

0
Business Stock Markets
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
12 seconds ago
San Francisco's Urban Putt Closes, Anticipates Rebranding
San Francisco’s beloved mini golf course, Urban Putt, known for its creative themes and spirited atmosphere, has permanently shut its doors as of December 30, 2023. A symbol of the city’s adult entertainment scene, Urban Putt’s closure marks the end of an era in the vibrant Mission District. The mini golf course, adored for its
San Francisco's Urban Putt Closes, Anticipates Rebranding
Navigating the Future: Key Strategies for Retail Success in 2024
56 seconds ago
Navigating the Future: Key Strategies for Retail Success in 2024
Aldi Marks 2024 Start with Two New US Stores: Fort Walton Beach, Florida and Visalia, California
57 seconds ago
Aldi Marks 2024 Start with Two New US Stores: Fort Walton Beach, Florida and Visalia, California
ReShape Lifesciences Inc: A Tale of Stock Fluctuations and Promising Growth
31 seconds ago
ReShape Lifesciences Inc: A Tale of Stock Fluctuations and Promising Growth
Call to Action: Generac Shareholders Invited to Join Class-Action Lawsuit
42 seconds ago
Call to Action: Generac Shareholders Invited to Join Class-Action Lawsuit
John Hancock's Roland Warns of Overoptimistic Expectations for 2024 Corporate Earnings
44 seconds ago
John Hancock's Roland Warns of Overoptimistic Expectations for 2024 Corporate Earnings
Latest Headlines
World News
Prominent Horse Trainer Chad Brown Arraigned on Obstruction Charge
21 seconds
Prominent Horse Trainer Chad Brown Arraigned on Obstruction Charge
Bomb Threats Shake Multiple US State Capitols Amid Other Major News
22 seconds
Bomb Threats Shake Multiple US State Capitols Amid Other Major News
Deonna Purrazzo Poised to Join AEW as Major Free Agent
51 seconds
Deonna Purrazzo Poised to Join AEW as Major Free Agent
Pakistan's Supreme Court Rules Convicts Ineligible for Election
1 min
Pakistan's Supreme Court Rules Convicts Ineligible for Election
Alabama's Starting Center Seth McLaughlin to Enter Transfer Portal
1 min
Alabama's Starting Center Seth McLaughlin to Enter Transfer Portal
Malladi Vishnu Resigns from YSRC, Likely to Join Congress
2 mins
Malladi Vishnu Resigns from YSRC, Likely to Join Congress
Dancer Korinn Mowrey Shares Her Journey of Overcoming Addiction in a Live Performance
2 mins
Dancer Korinn Mowrey Shares Her Journey of Overcoming Addiction in a Live Performance
Roberto Clemente's Autographed Bat Set to Fetch $250,000 at Auction
3 mins
Roberto Clemente's Autographed Bat Set to Fetch $250,000 at Auction
VMocion Raises $3M to Combat VR Sickness with Innovative Motion Technologies
3 mins
VMocion Raises $3M to Combat VR Sickness with Innovative Motion Technologies
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
12 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
20 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
1 hour
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
3 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app