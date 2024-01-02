Shell plc Embarks on Share Repurchase Programme

On January 2, 2024, global energy conglomerate Shell plc made a decisive move by initiating a series of share repurchases for cancellation. The action is part of its ongoing buy-back programme announced on November 2, 2023. The programme is designed to include both on- and off-market transactions, reflecting the company’s strategic approach to managing its share capital.

Goldman Sachs International at the Helm

Shell plc has entrusted Goldman Sachs International with the task of making independent trading decisions regarding the company’s shares. The responsibility extends from the announcement date of November 2, 2023, until January 26, 2024. The on-market purchases are conducted within pre-set parameters and under the company’s authority to buy back shares on-market, demonstrating a strategic approach to financial management.

Off-Market Transactions

Off-market transactions, on the other hand, are executed in accordance with Shell’s authority to repurchase shares off-market. These transactions are in line with the parameters set by the off-market buyback contract approved by shareholders, further emphasizing the company’s commitment to transparent and responsible corporate governance.

Regulatory Compliance

The share repurchase programme is carried out in compliance with the UK and EU market regulations. This includes adherence to Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules, Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU MAR), and its UK equivalent (UK MAR), as well as the respective EU and UK Market Abuse (Amendment) Regulations. Shell’s compliance with these regulations serves as a testament to the company’s commitment to maintaining high ethical standards in its operations.

A detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by Goldman Sachs International as part of the buy-back programme has been provided. The information is categorized as acquisitions or disposals of the issuer’s own shares, providing an extra layer of transparency for investors and stakeholders. The move by Shell plc is a part of the larger trend of share buybacks by oil companies, including BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, and TotalEnergies, expected to reward their investors with record payouts despite the ongoing public outrage at fossil fuel profits.