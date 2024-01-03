Shattuck Labs Inc Experiences Notable Rise in Stock Prices

Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK), a prominent player in the Healthcare Sector, kicked off a remarkable trading session on January 2, 2024, with a stock price opening at $7.28. This figure marked a 6.03% rise from the previous session, underlining an impressive momentum for the company.

Fluctuating Fortunes

The stock oscillated between $6.99 and $7.95 throughout the day, ultimately closing at $7.13. The 52-week stock price range for Shattuck Labs stands between $1.33 and $7.77, highlighting the fluctuations in the company’s stock value over a year.

Financial Milestones and Challenges

The company has witnessed a 12.22% boost in annual sales over the past five years, and reports a steady yearly earnings per share growth rate of 8.60%. Despite having a formidable workforce of 105 employees, the company grapples with a substantial negative gross margin of -417.64 and operating and pretax margins standing at -15848.01 and -15635.74, respectively. The ownership of the company is a blend of insider (15.13%) and institutional (42.35%) stakes.

Recent Fiscal Quarter Report

In the last fiscal quarter reported on September 29, 2023, Shattuck Labs disclosed an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.65, a figure lower than the consensus estimate of -$0.52. The company has a net margin of -15635.74 and a return on equity of -45.52. Future EPS projections suggest a continuation of losses, with estimates of -0.51 for the current fiscal year and an average growth rate of 8.60% for the subsequent fiscal year.

Stock Volatility and Market Position

Shattuck Labs shows a quick ratio of 8.04, a price to sales ratio of 267.95, and a diluted EPS of -2.24 for the trailing twelve months. The company’s stock has demonstrated significant volatility, with a historical volatility of 369.47% over the past 14 days, compared to 174.94% over the past 100 days. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.17, and its 200-day moving average is $2.68. With 42.39 million outstanding shares, Shattuck Labs boasts a market capitalization of $356.38 million, total sales of 650K, and a net income of -101,950K. The most recent quarter income stood at 690K, while the last quarter net income was reported at -27,540K.