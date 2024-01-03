en English
Shattuck Labs Inc Experiences Notable Rise in Stock Prices

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:54 pm EST
Shattuck Labs Inc Experiences Notable Rise in Stock Prices

Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK), a prominent player in the Healthcare Sector, kicked off a remarkable trading session on January 2, 2024, with a stock price opening at $7.28. This figure marked a 6.03% rise from the previous session, underlining an impressive momentum for the company.

Fluctuating Fortunes

The stock oscillated between $6.99 and $7.95 throughout the day, ultimately closing at $7.13. The 52-week stock price range for Shattuck Labs stands between $1.33 and $7.77, highlighting the fluctuations in the company’s stock value over a year.

Financial Milestones and Challenges

The company has witnessed a 12.22% boost in annual sales over the past five years, and reports a steady yearly earnings per share growth rate of 8.60%. Despite having a formidable workforce of 105 employees, the company grapples with a substantial negative gross margin of -417.64 and operating and pretax margins standing at -15848.01 and -15635.74, respectively. The ownership of the company is a blend of insider (15.13%) and institutional (42.35%) stakes.

Recent Fiscal Quarter Report

In the last fiscal quarter reported on September 29, 2023, Shattuck Labs disclosed an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.65, a figure lower than the consensus estimate of -$0.52. The company has a net margin of -15635.74 and a return on equity of -45.52. Future EPS projections suggest a continuation of losses, with estimates of -0.51 for the current fiscal year and an average growth rate of 8.60% for the subsequent fiscal year.

Stock Volatility and Market Position

Shattuck Labs shows a quick ratio of 8.04, a price to sales ratio of 267.95, and a diluted EPS of -2.24 for the trailing twelve months. The company’s stock has demonstrated significant volatility, with a historical volatility of 369.47% over the past 14 days, compared to 174.94% over the past 100 days. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.17, and its 200-day moving average is $2.68. With 42.39 million outstanding shares, Shattuck Labs boasts a market capitalization of $356.38 million, total sales of 650K, and a net income of -101,950K. The most recent quarter income stood at 690K, while the last quarter net income was reported at -27,540K.

author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

