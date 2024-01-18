Seoul Stock Market Rebounds as Investors Engage in Bargain Hunting

Seoul's stock market witnessed a rebound, primarily driven by investors engaging in bargain hunting. The Kospi index experienced a modest gain of 0.17 percent, closing at 2,440.04, following a recent market decline. The market bellwether, Samsung Electronics, saw an increase of approximately 1 percent, whereas the second-largest chipmaker, SK Hynix, rallied by 4 percent.

Market Rebound Amid Bargain Hunting

South Korea's financial watchdog, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), noted that illegal short selling accounted for over 20% of daily transactions in certain stocks. A ban on all stock short selling was imposed by the government through mid-2024 due to concerns about illegal trades such as naked short selling and their impact on market fairness. Despite this, the Seoul stock market rebounded, marking a positive adjustment as investors re-entered the market with optimism, indicating a shift from risk aversion to seeking out investment opportunities amid the downturn.

Recovery in Stock Values

The rebound was characterized by increased buying activity as investors capitalized on undervalued stocks. Notably, battery and chip stocks rose after heavy selling in the previous session. The KOSPI rose by 0.67% to 2,452.11 points, led by Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. The won strengthened against the dollar, and the benchmark bond yield also rose. Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 188.7 billion won on the main board.

Signs of a Positive Future

The rebound indicates a level of optimism within the market, with bargain hunters believing that the market had bottomed out and that there was potential for a recovery in stock values. This shift in market dynamics signals a positive future for the Seoul stock market, as investors re-enter with the expectation that the worst may have passed.