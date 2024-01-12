en English
Business

Sensex, Nifty Poised to Open Higher; Rangebound Market Action Expected

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:52 pm EST
In a promising start to the trading day of January 12, Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty, are poised for an uptick, drawing from the trends in the GIFT Nifty. Yesterday’s trading session witnessed the BSE Sensex escalating by 63.5 points to stand at 71,721 while the Nifty 50 registered a rise of 28.5 points, reaching 21,647. However, the day’s closing levels fell short of the opening levels, indicating a rangebound market action, painted by a bearish candlestick pattern.

Awaiting A Breakthrough

Technical analysts have laid out the upcoming market trajectory, predicting a potential resistance. The analysts opine that if the Nifty succeeds in surpassing the 21,850 mark, it would catalyze a sharp upward swing. The immediate support level is currently stationed at 21,590. The India VIX, a key barometer of market volatility, recorded a fall of 1.07 percent, offering a sigh of relief to investors.

Global Markets Reflect Uncertainty

On the international front, U.S. markets showcased flat futures as investors were on their toes for more inflation reports. European markets wrapped up in the red as U.S. inflation data surpassed expectations. Asian markets largely followed suit, barring Japan. Japan’s stock market continued to cheer, with indices reaching a pinnacle unseen since 1990.

Decoding Inflation Data

The U.S. consumer price index for December reported a monthly increase of 0.3 percent and an annual surge of 3.4 percent, slightly above the anticipated figures. This economic data, clubbed with the impending inflation and trade data from China, will be under the close scrutiny of global investors.

The market trajectory is highly dependent on these data points, which will shape the future course of action for investors worldwide. Amidst these developments, the Indian market continues to hold its ground, ready to tackle the challenges with a robust strategy in place.

Business Economy Stock Markets
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

