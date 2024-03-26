Sensex, Nifty Halt Bull Run Amid Rising Volatility, F&O Expiry Looms

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended their three-day winning streak on March 26, as investors braced for increased market volatility ahead of the futures and options (F&O) expiry and the conclusion of the fiscal year 2023-24. The day saw the Sensex fall by 0.56 percent to 72,428, while the Nifty dropped 0.43 percent to 22,001, amid heightened trading caution.

Market Dynamics: A Day of Correction

Market analysts had predicted a flat opening with a negative bias due to the monthly F&O settlement and year-end financial adjustments. The fear gauge, India VIX, saw a significant jump of more than 4 percent, indicating investor anxiety over potential market swings. ICICI Securities analysts suggest that the current volatility presents buying opportunities, recommending a 'buy-on-dips' strategy with strong support for Nifty at 21,700.

Factors Influencing Market Sentiment

Several factors contributed to the day's market performance. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting and its outcomes have kept investors on their toes, while adjustments in accounts as the fiscal year draws to a close have added to the market's nervousness. Additionally, foreign portfolio investors' actions and the steady increase in debt investments have been closely watched indicators of market direction. Despite the day's downturn, some analysts remain optimistic about a market rebound, citing corrections in mid- and small-cap stocks as opportunities for investors.

Looking Ahead: Navigating Market Volatility

As the March F&O expiry approaches, investors are advised to tread carefully, with expectations of continued market fluctuations. The global market cues, especially from the US markets, are anticipated to play a significant role in shaping investor sentiment in the coming days. While the current market scenario suggests caution, the underlying buying opportunities highlighted by analysts could pave the way for strategic gains amidst the volatility.

Today's market movement underscores the dynamic nature of financial markets, where investor sentiment can shift rapidly in response to both domestic and international events. As the fiscal year concludes, the markets may witness further fluctuations, but the outlook for a rebound remains a focal point for optimistic investors.