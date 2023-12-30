en English
Business

SBI Stocks Show Bullish Trend for 2024: Brokerage Firms Report

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:43 pm EST
SBI Stocks Show Bullish Trend for 2024: Brokerage Firms Report

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest public sector bank, has seen a notable uptick in its stock value, boasting a 5% rise in 2023 and a 4.56% increase over the year. The stock has experienced a nearly 14% jump in the last month, hinting at a slight bullish trend. Brokerage firms such as Axis Securities, SMC Global, and Motilal Oswal Securities have included SBI in their top stock picks for the upcoming year.

Axis Securities’ Bullish Forecast

Axis Securities has set a target price of 800 per share for SBI, reflecting a potential 25% gain from current levels. This optimistic outlook is based on the bank’s strong projected return on assets and equity, stable credit costs, and steady cost ratios. SBI is widely recognized for its robust capitalization, strong liability franchise, healthy Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR), and the improved outlook for asset quality.

SMC Global’s Positive Outlook

SMC Global acknowledges SBI’s solid performance across various metrics, with significant improvements in asset quality attributed to robust underwriting practices. The bank aims to double its home loan portfolio in five years, focusing on enhancing underwriting capabilities to reach this goal. SMC Global predicts a target price of 791 for SBI shares within an 8-10 month period, based on a price-book value ratio and future book value per share estimates.

Motilal Oswal’s Conservative Target

Motilal Oswal has set a more conservative target price of 700 for the stock. On December 29, SBI shares closed at 641.70 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a 1.49% drop from the previous day.

The information provided in this article is sourced from investment experts and does not represent the views of the website or its management. Readers are advised to consult certified experts before making investment decisions.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

