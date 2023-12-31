en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Saudi Arabia

Saudi Stocks Surge: Interest Rate Optimism Fuels Bull Market

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:27 am EST
Saudi Stocks Surge: Interest Rate Optimism Fuels Bull Market

As the world watches with bated breath, Saudi Arabia’s stock market, the Tadawul All Share Index, teeters on the edge of a bull market. This optimism among investors is fueled by the potential for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in 2024. The index saw an increase of about 0.4% on a recent Sunday, pushing the rise to over 20% since the lows of March. These figures fly in the face of falling oil prices, a significant income source for the country, underscoring the power of investor sentiment and macroeconomic factors.

Interest Rate Cuts: A Catalyst for Growth

Investors are betting on the Federal Reserve’s policy shift leading to a reduction in interest rates. This scenario, if it materializes, would provide a boost to investment and spending, stimulating economic activity. Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, often align their monetary policies with the US to maintain their currency pegs to the dollar. The rising index, despite the dip in oil prices, is a testament to this trend.

Airlines and European Stocks: Riding the Wave of Optimism

The broader market trends mirror this optimism. Airline stocks are on course for their first annual gain since the onset of the pandemic. European stocks, too, are closing their most successful year since 2021, buoyed by the same anticipation of rate cuts. These developments suggest a positive outlook for the global economy, despite the ongoing challenges.

Global Economic Events: The Bigger Picture

While Saudi stocks surge, other global economic events unfold. China’s factory activity is facing a significant contraction. At the same time, we mourn the loss of British actor Tom Wilkinson. These stories, along with the rise of the Tadawul All Share Index, paint a comprehensive picture of the current global scenario. The world continues to turn, shaped by a confluence of economic, financial, and cultural forces.

0
Saudi Arabia Stock Markets United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unprecedented Snowfall and Flood Hit Buraidah, Saudi Arabia: A Sign of Changing Weather Patterns?

By Hadeel Hashem

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Saudi Arabia in 2023: A Year of Remarkable Achievements

By Salman Khan

Pandemic’s Mental Health Impact on Saudi Teachers: A Wake-Up Call

By Hadeel Hashem

Saudi Real Estate Refinancing Company Infuses SR50 Billion into Housin ...
@Finance · 9 hours
Saudi Real Estate Refinancing Company Infuses SR50 Billion into Housin ...
heart comment 0
COVID-19’s Psychological Toll on High School Teachers: A Study from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

By Hadeel Hashem

COVID-19's Psychological Toll on High School Teachers: A Study from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
COVID-19 Pandemic: The Silent Mental Health Crisis Among Riyadh’s High School Teachers

By Hadeel Hashem

COVID-19 Pandemic: The Silent Mental Health Crisis Among Riyadh's High School Teachers
Saudi Museum’s ‘Hijrah’ Exhibition and Yasmine Idriss’s Iceland Journey: Tales of Endurance and Discovery

By Salman Khan

Saudi Museum's 'Hijrah' Exhibition and Yasmine Idriss's Iceland Journey: Tales of Endurance and Discovery
Saudi Arabia’s Strategic Investment in E-sports: A Game-Changing Move

By Salman Khan

Saudi Arabia's Strategic Investment in E-sports: A Game-Changing Move
Latest Headlines
World News
Nicholas Kristof's 2023 Reflection: Progress Amidst Global Adversities
16 seconds
Nicholas Kristof's 2023 Reflection: Progress Amidst Global Adversities
Sanjay Raut Stirs Political Landscape with Ayodhya Remark
42 seconds
Sanjay Raut Stirs Political Landscape with Ayodhya Remark
Imran Khan and PTI Party Candidates Disqualified from Upcoming Pakistan Elections
2 mins
Imran Khan and PTI Party Candidates Disqualified from Upcoming Pakistan Elections
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Reflects on India's Progress in Final 'Mann Ki Baat' of the Year
2 mins
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Reflects on India's Progress in Final 'Mann Ki Baat' of the Year
Dalai Lama Warns of Rising Risk of Third World War Amid Global Tensions
2 mins
Dalai Lama Warns of Rising Risk of Third World War Amid Global Tensions
Xi Jinping's Ecological Speech to be Featured in Qiushi Journal
3 mins
Xi Jinping's Ecological Speech to be Featured in Qiushi Journal
Russia Criticizes US at UN Amidst Global Tensions: Israelis Rally for Gaza Peace in Berlin
3 mins
Russia Criticizes US at UN Amidst Global Tensions: Israelis Rally for Gaza Peace in Berlin
Anaheim Ducks Strategize to Tackle Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers
3 mins
Anaheim Ducks Strategize to Tackle Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers
Experts Share Advice on Small Lifestyle Changes for Enhanced Well-being
4 mins
Experts Share Advice on Small Lifestyle Changes for Enhanced Well-being
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
7 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
1 hour
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
3 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
9 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app