Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) Observes Downturn in All Share Index

The Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) recently observed a downturn in its All Share Index (TASI), declining by 1.60% to close at 11,928.89 points. The trading session was marked by a high turnover of SAR 10.98 billion, signifying a substantial exchange of 604.13 million shares. The fluctuation in Tadawul’s market was impacted by a variety of factors, including the global economic slowdown and the ongoing trade war.

Key Market Performers

Among the significant movers, the spotlight was on Anaam International Holding Group, rising by 9.38% and becoming the session’s top performer. On the flip side, ACWA Power Company suffered the most, witnessing a drop of 5.43% in its shares. The most traded stock of the day belonged to Tourism Enterprise Company, reaching a remarkable 159.01 million shares. Meanwhile, SAL Saudi Logistics Services Company recorded the highest monetary turnover, marking transactions worth SAR 1.08 billion.

Nomu-Parallel Market Performance

The Nomu-Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC), operating alongside the main market, saw a marginal rise of 0.04%, closing at 24,641.24 points. Nofoth Food Products Company topped the gainers on this index with a significant increase of 29.39%. Conversely, the National Building and Marketing Company experienced the largest decline, with shares falling by 9.83%.

Projections and Anticipations

According to Aljazira Capital, Saudi Arabia’s economy is predicted to grow by 4.4% in 2024, aligning with the Finance Ministry’s projection. This acceleration is attributed to mega-projects, Vision 2030 initiatives, and government spending. It also anticipates a 10% gain in the primary Saudi stock market in 2024, supported by increased liquidity. The report also hints at a positive outlook for the banking sector and specific stocks in retail applications and technology. However, the TASI experienced a decline of 14% in 2023, ranking 52 globally, influenced by geopolitical tensions and oil price fluctuations.