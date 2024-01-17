Ross Stores Inc: A Fresh Look at the Put Selling Strategy

The investment landscape is a complex terrain, and savvy investors are always on the lookout for alternatives to buying stocks at market price. One such alternative has emerged for those eyeing Ross Stores Inc (ROST), whose shares currently trade at $135.75. Rather than buying outright, a viable option is selling puts, specifically the January 2026 put at the $95 strike.

Understanding the Strategy

This put contract carries a bid of $4.10, translating to a 4.3% return on the $95 commitment. In terms of the annualized rate of return, it comes in at 2.2%. The strategy pivots on the condition that ROST shares do not decline by more than 30.2% and the contract is exercised. Factoring in the premium, the effective cost basis per share would be $90.90.

Comparing Returns

It's worth noting that the 2.2% annualized return from this put option selling strategy outstrips Ross Stores Inc's 1% annualized dividend by 1.2%. This is despite the fact that buying the stock outright could yield dividends. The caveat, however, is that the stock would need to descend significantly to hit the $95 strike price. Furthermore, dividends are not a constant— they fluctuate depending on the company's profitability.

Assessing the Risks

A historical volatility assessment of Ross Stores' stock yields a 20% volatility rate. This figure is critical to investors as it helps them gauge the risk associated with the investment. The put-to-call ratio among S&P 500 components is currently at 0.94, a tick higher than the median of 0.65. This indicates an increased interest in put options, underscoring the relevance of this strategy.

While the strategy offers an alternative to traditional stock buying, it's important to underscore that it carries its own set of risks. Investors need to diligently assess these risks, keeping in mind that the views expressed do not necessarily mirror those of Nasdaq, Inc.