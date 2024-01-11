en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Rising ‘Magnificent 7’ Tech Stocks: 2024 Prospects and Puzzles

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:19 pm EST
Rising ‘Magnificent 7’ Tech Stocks: 2024 Prospects and Puzzles

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven exchange-traded fund (ETF), a tracker for the top seven U.S. tech stocks, has registered a 2% rise since the start of the year. This follows a robust 36% gain in 2023, indicating continued positive momentum for the ‘Magnificent 7’ stocks. The narrative, however, remains unclear concerning Tesla ($TSLA), casting doubt on whether it follows the same upward trend.

Comparing ‘Magnificent Seven’ and FAANG Stocks

The discussion on CNBC expands the conversation beyond the performance of the ‘Magnificent 7’, diving into a comparison with the FAANG stocks – Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google. The analysis highlights the potential growth of Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla over Netflix. The insinuation here is that the ‘Magnificent Seven’ stocks might offer a more profitable investment opportunity.

Nvidia – A Potential Exception

While the ‘Magnificent 7’ are generally viewed favorably, the report mentions a peculiar exception. Nvidia, one of the seven, does not come recommended by The Motley Fool Stock Advisor team. This suggests that despite the overall positive outlook, individual company performance within the group may vary.

The X Factor

The conversation briefly touches on the year 2024 and a mysterious entity, ‘X Corp.’ Without further context, their relevance to the discussion remains a puzzle. However, given the overall discussion’s focus on stock performance and speculation, it may be inferred that ‘X Corp.’ could be a potential player to watch in the tech stock arena this year.

0
Business Stock Markets United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
SEC Approves Bitcoin ETFs: A Pivotal Moment for Cryptocurrency Market
In a groundbreaking decision, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved rule changes enabling the creation of bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States. This move signifies a critical juncture for the cryptocurrency market, providing mainstream investors with a regulated avenue to gain exposure to bitcoin. Landmark Approval The ruling is anticipated
SEC Approves Bitcoin ETFs: A Pivotal Moment for Cryptocurrency Market
IndiGo's New Year Sale: A Step Towards Affordable and Enhanced Air Travel
8 mins ago
IndiGo's New Year Sale: A Step Towards Affordable and Enhanced Air Travel
SEC Approves First Bitcoin ETFs: A Significant Milestone for Cryptocurrency
11 mins ago
SEC Approves First Bitcoin ETFs: A Significant Milestone for Cryptocurrency
Boeing CEO Addresses 737 Max-9 Safety Concerns Amidst Ongoing Scrutiny
1 min ago
Boeing CEO Addresses 737 Max-9 Safety Concerns Amidst Ongoing Scrutiny
Amazon to Integrate Ads into Prime Video: A Game-changer in the Streaming Landscape
5 mins ago
Amazon to Integrate Ads into Prime Video: A Game-changer in the Streaming Landscape
Central Bank of Nigeria Dismisses Boards of Three Banks Over Regulatory Failures
6 mins ago
Central Bank of Nigeria Dismisses Boards of Three Banks Over Regulatory Failures
Latest Headlines
World News
U.S. Congress Probes China Ties of UAE Tech Giant, Considers Trade Restrictions
26 seconds
U.S. Congress Probes China Ties of UAE Tech Giant, Considers Trade Restrictions
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Suggests
47 seconds
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Suggests
Ashley Judd Recounts Emotional Last Moments with Mother Naomi Judd
2 mins
Ashley Judd Recounts Emotional Last Moments with Mother Naomi Judd
The JN.1 Variant: A New Strain of COVID-19 Causes Spike in Cases
2 mins
The JN.1 Variant: A New Strain of COVID-19 Causes Spike in Cases
Chris Christie's Unfiltered View on Presidential Race Caught on Livestream
4 mins
Chris Christie's Unfiltered View on Presidential Race Caught on Livestream
Rugby Stars Jessica Sergis and Tommy Talau Go Instagram Official
4 mins
Rugby Stars Jessica Sergis and Tommy Talau Go Instagram Official
Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations
11 mins
Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
11 mins
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
Republican Party Grapples with Internal Conflict and Strategic Decisions
11 mins
Republican Party Grapples with Internal Conflict and Strategic Decisions
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
1 hour
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
3 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
5 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
5 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
10 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
10 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
12 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
13 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app