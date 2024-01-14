Rethinking IT Stock Valuation Amid Pessimism on Dalal Street

It is a widely-held belief on Dalal Street, India’s financial nerve center, that there exists an inverse correlation between news and stock prices, especially in the realm of IT. This notion leans on the premise that positive news often coincides with depressed stock prices, while negative news sees an uptick in the same. Over the past year, this sentiment has weighed heavily on the IT sector, with company managements expressing little confidence in growth rates, thereby nurturing a largely pessimistic climate.

IT Stocks: A New Perspective

However, recent market activity on a certain Friday paints a different picture. The performance of IT stocks was an indication that the market might have unjustly undervalued them. This development suggests that the blanket pessimism might have been a tad exaggerated.

Time for a Rethink?

This unfolding scenario calls for a fresh evaluation of IT companies. Investors are now encouraged to assess IT companies on an individual basis, considering their unique business models and inherent strengths, rather than grouping them alongside large caps such as TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) or Infosys (Infy).

A Closer Look at IT Stocks

The IT industry has charted a 5.4% increase in the last week, with Accenture at the helm of these gains with a 5.9% rise. In contrast, GDS Holdings witnessed the steepest fall, shrinking by 8.5%. The industry’s 12-month performance boasts a gain of 30%, and earnings are projected to grow by 19% annually. It is clear that the performance of various companies within the IT industry differs significantly over different periods.