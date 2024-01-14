en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Rethinking IT Stock Valuation Amid Pessimism on Dalal Street

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:37 pm EST
Rethinking IT Stock Valuation Amid Pessimism on Dalal Street

It is a widely-held belief on Dalal Street, India’s financial nerve center, that there exists an inverse correlation between news and stock prices, especially in the realm of IT. This notion leans on the premise that positive news often coincides with depressed stock prices, while negative news sees an uptick in the same. Over the past year, this sentiment has weighed heavily on the IT sector, with company managements expressing little confidence in growth rates, thereby nurturing a largely pessimistic climate.

IT Stocks: A New Perspective

However, recent market activity on a certain Friday paints a different picture. The performance of IT stocks was an indication that the market might have unjustly undervalued them. This development suggests that the blanket pessimism might have been a tad exaggerated.

Time for a Rethink?

This unfolding scenario calls for a fresh evaluation of IT companies. Investors are now encouraged to assess IT companies on an individual basis, considering their unique business models and inherent strengths, rather than grouping them alongside large caps such as TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) or Infosys (Infy).

A Closer Look at IT Stocks

The IT industry has charted a 5.4% increase in the last week, with Accenture at the helm of these gains with a 5.9% rise. In contrast, GDS Holdings witnessed the steepest fall, shrinking by 8.5%. The industry’s 12-month performance boasts a gain of 30%, and earnings are projected to grow by 19% annually. It is clear that the performance of various companies within the IT industry differs significantly over different periods.

0
Business India Stock Markets
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
15 mins ago
Former Gupta Associate Slapped with R2.6 Billion Tax Bill Amid Ongoing Corruption Scandals
South Africa’s corruption scandals, often referred to as ‘state capture,’ continue to echo as Salim Essa, a former associate of the notorious Gupta family, has been served with a staggering tax bill of R2.6 billion. This substantial amount is a direct consequence of Essa’s involvement in numerous illicit transactions with state entities. Essa’s Corrupt Deals
Former Gupta Associate Slapped with R2.6 Billion Tax Bill Amid Ongoing Corruption Scandals
Showfields Shuts Down Abruptly, Leaving Vendors in a Lurch
38 mins ago
Showfields Shuts Down Abruptly, Leaving Vendors in a Lurch
MEP Infrastructure Wins Four-Week Reprieve in Dues Dispute with SDMC
40 mins ago
MEP Infrastructure Wins Four-Week Reprieve in Dues Dispute with SDMC
NCL Announces 150 Vacancies for Assistant Foreman: Apply Online
16 mins ago
NCL Announces 150 Vacancies for Assistant Foreman: Apply Online
Detroit Pistons' Strategic Move to Boost Financial Flexibility
17 mins ago
Detroit Pistons' Strategic Move to Boost Financial Flexibility
OnlyFans Co-Founder Invests in Airline Startup, Aiming to Resurrect 'Golden Age' of Travel
25 mins ago
OnlyFans Co-Founder Invests in Airline Startup, Aiming to Resurrect 'Golden Age' of Travel
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
17 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
17 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
17 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
18 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
18 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
18 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
18 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
19 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
19 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
3 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
6 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
7 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
14 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
14 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
14 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app