en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Reliance Industries Shares Reach a New Peak, Surpassing ₹2,700

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:22 am EST
Reliance Industries Shares Reach a New Peak, Surpassing ₹2,700

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), a major player in the Indian market, has achieved a new milestone with its stock crossing the ₹2,700 mark for the first time. This significant achievement underscores the company’s robust performance and the confidence investors place in its growth prospects.

A Diversified Portfolio Fuelling Growth

RIL’s success can be attributed to its diverse portfolio encompassing petroleum refining, petrochemicals, telecommunications, and retail. The company’s ventures into the digital and green energy sectors have been particularly well-received, contributing to its rising stock value.

Rising Stock Value Reflects Strong Performance

The company’s shares climbed nearly 3% to reach its 52-week high-level at ₹2,649.95 on the BSE, and 2.88% to ₹2,655 on the NSE. RIL’s market valuation also surged by ₹46,810.44 crore, reaching ₹17,92,872.53 crore. This increase in stock price aided the equity benchmark indices to settle higher, reflecting the company’s strong financial health.

Strategic Initiatives Align With Industry Trends

The crossing of the ₹2,700 threshold is not just a reflection of RIL’s financial strength, but also testament to its strategic initiatives that align with evolving industry trends and consumer demand. The commissioning of the Mukesh Ambani Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex in Jamnagar is one such initiative, creating environmentally-friendly jobs and positioning Gujarat as a leading exporter of sustainable goods.

In conclusion, RIL’s stock crossing the ₹2,700 mark is a significant milestone that reflects the company’s strong performance, investor confidence, and the success of its strategic initiatives in line with industry trends and consumer demand.

0
Business India Stock Markets
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
CBN Dismisses Boards of Four Nigerian Banks in Regulatory Shake-Up
In an unprecedented move, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has dismissed the boards of four Nigerian banks: Titan Trust, Union Bank, Keystone Bank, and Polaris Bank. This decision was announced through a statement released on Wednesday, signed by Acting Director of Communications, Hakama Alli. The decision comes in the wake of a special investigation
CBN Dismisses Boards of Four Nigerian Banks in Regulatory Shake-Up
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin Meets BoT, AirAsia Eyes Investment
3 mins ago
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin Meets BoT, AirAsia Eyes Investment
Bank of Ireland Forges Partnership with Tech Hub Platform94
3 mins ago
Bank of Ireland Forges Partnership with Tech Hub Platform94
HDFC Bank Shareholders Reappoint Sashidhar Jagdishan as MD and CEO
2 mins ago
HDFC Bank Shareholders Reappoint Sashidhar Jagdishan as MD and CEO
Treasury Yields Dip as Markets Anticipate CPI Report
2 mins ago
Treasury Yields Dip as Markets Anticipate CPI Report
Modest Price Target for Revolve Group Amid Fund Ownership Changes
2 mins ago
Modest Price Target for Revolve Group Amid Fund Ownership Changes
Latest Headlines
World News
Philippines' DOJ: Anti-Terrorism Act and Rebel Amnesty Can Proceed Simultaneously
2 mins
Philippines' DOJ: Anti-Terrorism Act and Rebel Amnesty Can Proceed Simultaneously
Galway City Council Criticized for Overlooking Anti-Racism Motion
3 mins
Galway City Council Criticized for Overlooking Anti-Racism Motion
Iran's Actions and Alliances: Global Security Tensions on the Rise
4 mins
Iran's Actions and Alliances: Global Security Tensions on the Rise
India Braces for T20I Series Against Afghanistan Amidst Winter Chill
7 mins
India Braces for T20I Series Against Afghanistan Amidst Winter Chill
Cork Campaigner Advocates for Assisted Dying in Ireland: A Personal Struggle
7 mins
Cork Campaigner Advocates for Assisted Dying in Ireland: A Personal Struggle
Underage Football Grades Retained: Decisions from Louth Clubs' County Committee Meeting
8 mins
Underage Football Grades Retained: Decisions from Louth Clubs' County Committee Meeting
Nivedhithaa Sathish Realizes her Dream Roles in 'Captain Miller', Reflects on Film Industry Evolution
8 mins
Nivedhithaa Sathish Realizes her Dream Roles in 'Captain Miller', Reflects on Film Industry Evolution
Australia Grapples with Shortage of COVID-19 Test Kits amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
9 mins
Australia Grapples with Shortage of COVID-19 Test Kits amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
Electronic Blood Pressure Meter Market Set for Significant Expansion
10 mins
Electronic Blood Pressure Meter Market Set for Significant Expansion
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
10 mins
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
47 mins
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
1 hour
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
3 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
4 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
5 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
5 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
5 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
5 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app