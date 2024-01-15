en English
Reliance Industries Hits 52-Week High with a Significant Surge in Stock Value

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:04 am EST
January 15, 2024, marked a remarkable day for Reliance Industries (RIL) as the company’s stock value surged, reaching a new 52-week high and closing with a 2% upside. This surge led to an increase in market capitalization by Rs 32,069.35 crore in a single day, pushing Reliance’s market cap close to Rs 18.86 lakh crore. The significant increase in investor interest was partly driven by the announcement that Reliance’s subsidiary, REC Solar Holdings AS, has entered into an agreement to sell its 100% equity stake in REC Solar Norway AS for $22 million cash. The deal is expected to be completed by April 2024, and upon completion, REC Norway will cease to be a subsidiary of Reliance, with the company retaining the technology and intellectual property rights of kerf-based Polysilicon.

Investor Optimism Ahead of Q3FY24 Earnings Report

Reliance’s impressive performance also comes ahead of its Q3FY24 earnings report, scheduled for January 19, alongside the earnings reports of its subsidiaries such as Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFS). Various brokerages have recommended a ‘BUY’ rating on Reliance shares, with target prices suggesting an upside of nearly 18% within nine months. Analysts anticipate improvements in Reliance’s operating performance due to better refining margins and expect a steady performance from Jio, while the retail segment is predicted to remain resilient.

JFS and BlackRock Financial Management Application

JFS, the demerged arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, which operates financial services business through consumer-facing subsidiaries and has a joint venture with Jio Payments Bank, saw a 6% surge in its stock ahead of its December quarter results. The mutual fund application by JFS and BlackRock Financial Management is under consideration, which could potentially bolster financial services penetration with JFS’s strategy of being a digital-first financial solution firm.

Reliance’s Market Performance and Future Projections

Shares of Reliance Industries rose almost 2% to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 2,792.65 on the BSE before settling at Rs 2,787.50. The stock has risen 8% in the last six months and 23.5% in the past one year on the BSE. On BSE, Reliance stock ended at Rs 2,787.50 apiece, up by 1.73%, hitting a new 52-week high of Rs 2,792.65 apiece in the trading hours. Year-to-date, Reliance is up by 8% on this exchange and rallied by 23.53% in a year. Analysts have recommended ‘BUY’ on Reliance for target prices of Rs 3,013 & Rs 3,285.

Business India Stock Markets
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

