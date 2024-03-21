Reddit Surpasses Nvidia, Tesla as Most Bought Stock on Public App, Eyes Options Trading

Reddit's public debut turned heads as its shares soared, eclipsing tech giants Nvidia and Tesla as the day's most acquired stock on the investing app Public, according to CEO Jannick Malling. The social media platform's stock witnessed a staggering 48% increase from its initial pricing, hinting at an even more tumultuous future as it prepares to introduce options trading.

Impressive Market Debut

Reddit's shares hit the ground running with a remarkable 48% jump on their first trading day, closing above $50 per share, which significantly outperformed market expectations. This bullish investor sentiment was mirrored on the Public app, where Reddit emerged as the most purchased stock, surpassing market favorites Nvidia and Tesla. Public.com's CEO highlighted the unprecedented enthusiasm among younger investors, propelled by weeks of anticipation and heightened search volume around Reddit's market debut.

Anticipation for Options Trading

The buzz around Reddit is set to continue with Nasdaq's announcement to list options trading for the stock, providing a new avenue for investors to speculate on its future. Options trading, a favorite among Reddit's r/Wallstreetbets community, could amplify the stock's volatility. Malling noted a keen interest from options traders on Public, eagerly awaiting the chance to dive into calls and puts on Reddit's stock, thereby adding a layer of speculation on its forthcoming market behavior.

A Glimpse Into the Future

While Reddit's initial public offering (IPO) marked a significant milestone, closing with a market capitalization that far exceeded expectations, the introduction of options trading on Nasdaq promises to inject further dynamism into its trading activity. As investors and traders brace for this next phase, the broader market watches closely, pondering whether Reddit's impressive debut is a harbinger of sustained growth or a prelude to increased market turbulence.