Reddit Prices IPO at $34 per Share, Valuing Company at $6.4 Billion

Reddit has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $34 per share, at the higher end of its expected range, setting the stage for its highly anticipated debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

The valuation of roughly $6.4 billion makes Reddit the first major social media company to go public since Pinterest in 2019, drawing significant attention amidst a lull in public listings over the past two years.

Significance of Reddit's IPO:

The IPO is expected to gauge investors’ appetite for tech-related offerings in the current economic climate, characterized by tight monetary policy. Reddit's user-generated discussion-style platform gained increased recognition during the meme frenzy of 2021, fueled by retail traders on subreddit Wall Street Bets, which encouraged short squeezes on heavily shorted stocks like GameStop and AMC.

Financial Performance and Growth Potential:

Despite not being profitable, Reddit reported a significant increase in revenue in 2023, jumping about 20% year-over-year to $804 million. The platform's advertising sales accounted for approximately 98% of its revenue in the third quarter of last year. With 500 million visitors in 2023 and an average of 73.1 million daily active uniques, Reddit holds substantial growth potential, especially in leveraging its content for artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Reddit's Strategic Moves and Potential Challenges:

In a nod to its community, Reddit set aside 1.76 million shares for sale to eligible users and moderators, without a lock-up period. While this move fosters community engagement, it also introduces potential volatility into the stock price, as highlighted by venture partner Kamran Ansari.

The company's exploration of business opportunities in AI, particularly for content moderation and curation, reflects its efforts to enhance user experience and attract advertisers.