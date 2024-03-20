Reddit IPO Could Price at Top of Range Amid Strong Investor Interest

Sources familiar with the matter indicate that Reddit Inc. and its selling shareholders are considering pricing the company's initial public offering (IPO) at the top of its marketed range or even higher.

The social media platform plans to offer 22 million shares in the IPO, priced between $31 to $34 per share. If priced at the top of the range, the IPO could raise approximately $748 million. Deliberations are ongoing, with no final decisions made yet.

Underwriters and Trading Plans

The IPO is being led by major financial institutions including Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Bank of America Corp. Reddit intends for its shares to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RDDT. The company plans to price its shares later on Wednesday, with trading expected to commence on Thursday.

User Participation and Market Performance

About 8% of Reddit's IPO shares are earmarked for specific groups, including users, moderators, board members, and friends and family of employees and directors. These shares will not be subject to lockup restrictions, allowing owners to sell them on the opening day of trading. Reddit's IPO marks a significant milestone in its more than two-year journey towards listing, amid fluctuations in the IPO market and changing investor sentiment.

Financial Performance and Investor Interest

Despite reporting a net loss of $91 million on revenue of $804 million in 2023, Reddit's IPO has garnered substantial interest from investors. Founded in 2005, Reddit boasts an average of 73.1 million daily active unique visitors in the fourth quarter, reflecting its widespread user base and potential for growth. As the company prepares to go public, market observers closely watch for pricing decisions and trading performance.