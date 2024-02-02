Reddit Chooses New York Stock Exchange for Upcoming IPO

In a significant move, Reddit Inc., the San Francisco-based social media platform, has officially chosen the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO). This decision represents a crucial victory for the NYSE in its ongoing competition with Nasdaq for hosting high-profile public listings. Reddit's decision underscores the company's preference for a traditional, established exchange over others, including Nasdaq, which is popular among tech companies.

Preparing for the IPO

Reddit discreetly filed for the IPO back in 2021 and is considering a valuation of at least $5 billion. The company is expected to unveil the filing later this month. Although the exact listing date remains unclear, Reddit may potentially list as early as March 2024. The company's choice of the NYSE over Nasdaq is significant, underlining the fierce competition between the two exchanges for hosting coveted public listings.

Reddit's Financials and Growth

Reddit is aiming to sell about 10% of its shares in the IPO. The company has raised a considerable $1.3 billion from private investors so far and generated over $800 million in advertising revenue in 2023 alone, despite not yet turning a profit. The upcoming IPO marks an end to a notable slowdown in new tech market entries and could provide Reddit with access to capital markets needed to fund its growth and expansion.

Implications for the Market

The news of Reddit choosing NYSE for its IPO is of significant interest to potential investors, financial markets, and the platform's users. This decision could offer insights into the company's future direction and its growth potential. Furthermore, it sets a precedent for other tech companies considering an IPO, demonstrating the continued relevance and appeal of traditional stock exchanges like the NYSE.